The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter of DAR gathered recently for the March monthly meeting.
Sheila Parsons, Regent, presented a program with members participating. The program was entitled "Women Veterans-Vietnam Era."
Five women veterans from the chapter were honored for their service with certificates and cupcakes. Those honored were Kathy Hooper, Cyndi Wyzard Williams, Suzanne Crain, Leah McCollum and Allie Reed.
The slate of officers for 2023-2025 presented by the Nominating Committee includes LuAnn Avery, Linda Shingleton and Kathy Hooper. Voting will take place by paper ballot at the April meeting.
2023-2025 officers are Regent, Terri Hill; Vice Regent, Sally Smith; Chaplain, Barbara Weidner; Recording Secretary, Barbara Warman; Corresponding Secretary, Sandra Longest; Treasurer, Diane Morgan; Registrar, Kathy Hooper; Historian, Patty Good; Librarian, Carol Flynn.
