Ann Rogers Clark DAR wins awards

Enjoying the meeting, from left, first row, are: Cherie Baxter (Indiana State Regent), Kathy Hooper (Registrar,) Doris Wyzard and Priscilla Robertson (Vice Regent). Second row: Diane Persons (Chaplain), Diana Ray (Southern District Director), Sarah Lee (Historian), Sheila Parsons, (Regent).

The Ann Rogers Clark NSDAR members attended the Friday, Aug. 5 Southeast District meeting that was hosted by the Joseph Hart Chapter in Columbus, Indiana.

Members in attendance from Ann Rogers Clark were Kathy Hooper  (Registrar), Doris Wyzard, Priscilla Robertson (Vice Regent), Debbie Persons (Chaplain), Sarah Lee (Historian) and Sheila Parsons (Regent.)

The chapter and several members received awards from Cherie Bonebright Baxter, Indiana State Regent, and Diana Ray, Southern District Director.

Awards given to the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter included:

• Veterans recognition: Kathy Hooper, Allie Reed, Suzanne Crain, Cyndi Williams, Leah McCollums

• National Award Certificates:

Membership Committee - Luminary Challenge; Conservation Committee- Outstanding Service; DAR Project Patriot Committee-Outstanding Service and Support; America 250! Committee; Honoring our Patriots; Chapter Achievement Award Level 1

• State Awards:

Baxter Heart Works Award

Chapter Achievement Awards-2nd Place

