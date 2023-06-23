The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter of DAR celebrated summer with a meeting and picnic.
Terrie Gose Hill presented a program about her mother who was a Holocaust survivor. Terrie’s mother had written her own personal story which Terrie presented. She brought photos, clothing and her uniform to share. The program was very touching and inspirational.
Awards from the NSDAR State Conference were distributed to Ann Rogers Clark recipients and the Chapter.
Award recipients:
Kathy Hooper - Outstanding support and Volunteer Genealogist and Increasing Membership and assisting new member Joan Mattingly.
Debbie Person - Completion of Genealogy Education courses 1 & 2.
Sara Lee - Outstanding Chapter Chair for her work on the DAR Good Citizens Committee.
Mary Ann Weider - increasing membership, assisting new member Barbara Weidne.
Diane Morgan - Increasing membership, assisting Jean Feurhelm and Vicki Harris.
Dana Crawley - Completion of Genealogy Education Programs 1, 2 & 5 and VIS Committee: Outstanding use of Technology.
Ann Rogers Clark State Chapter Award s - Participation in National Day of Service & Honoring Patriots in the community.
New officers were installed elected and sworn in for the 2023-2025 term for the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter.
