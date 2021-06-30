Local students honored at the Ann Rogers Clark NSDAR Chapter meeting were from left: Linda Shingelton (Honorary Regent and Treasurer); Autumn Goss (JROTC Award and Bronze medal winner), Jeffersonville High School; Sarah Lee (Historian and DAR Good Citizen Chairman); Grace Joy Adams (Chapter winner, Charlestown High School; Emma Jones (School winner, Henryville High School and Natalie Vin Ang (School winner, Silver Creek High School). Not pictured, school winners Sylvis Greenleaf, New Washington High School, Josey Cheatam, Borden High School and Kamryn Cole, Clarksville High School.
