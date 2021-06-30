DAR officers

Ann Rogers Clark NSDAR Chapter installed officers for 2021-2023 during the June monthly business meeting. From left are Sarah Lee (Historian); Kathy Hooper (Registrar); Linda Shingelton (Registrar); Diane Morgan, (Corresponding Secretary); Barbara Warman (Recording Secretary); Debbie Persons (Chaplin) and Sheila Parsons (Regent). Not pictured are Priscilla Robertson (First Vice Regent) and Dana Crawley (Librarian).
ROTC Award

Autumn Goss, Jeffersonville High School recipient of the chapter’s Outstanding JROTC award and bronze medal, is congratulated by Jeffersonville High School Principal Pam Hall.
National DAR award

Congratulations to Sheila Parsons, left, and Linda Shingelton, center, on the completion of the National DAR Members Course. Certificates were presented by Kathy Hooper, Regent.
Good Citizens

Local students honored at the Ann Rogers Clark NSDAR Chapter meeting were from left: Linda Shingelton (Honorary Regent and Treasurer); Autumn Goss (JROTC Award and Bronze medal winner), Jeffersonville High School; Sarah Lee (Historian and DAR Good Citizen Chairman); Grace Joy Adams (Chapter winner, Charlestown High School; Emma Jones (School winner, Henryville High School and Natalie Vin Ang (School winner, Silver Creek High School). Not pictured, school winners Sylvis Greenleaf, New Washington High School, Josey Cheatam, Borden High School and Kamryn Cole, Clarksville High School.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you