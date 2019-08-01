JEFFERSONVILLE — What started more than 20 years ago as a way to bring family, friends and neighbors together in Claysburg has grown, and this weekend's festival promises to bring thousands out for fun and fellowship.
The annual Claysburg Days Festival, themed this year as "We Are Family," will be held Friday and Saturday at Henry Lansden Park, 201 E. 15th St. in Jeffersonville.
"Just about all of the neighborhood comes out," said festival chairperson Jaime Hunt. "We have 1,000 to 2,000 out there at any given time."
Friday's festivities start at 7 p.m. with bounce houses and snacks for the kids, followed by the 9 p.m. showing of "Wreck-it Ralph Breaks the Internet."
The festival will start again at noon Saturday, the day commencing with a gospel hour, which Hunt said "just kind of puts people in the right spirit."
The second day will be like one big family reunion, he said, with music, food, vendors and a health fair. At 4 p.m., there will be a dedication to Dorothea Ellis, a community leader who recently passed away. The cornhole tournament also starts at 4.
Hunt said the festival began when some of the residents realized they were only coming together as a large group when one of the older members of the community had passed away. They wanted to start an annual tradition of coming together to celebrate.
"It's grown into a huge festival where it promotes unity — not just among black people but amongst all people. It promotes just the ideology of loving thy neighbor, embracing your neighbor," Hunt said.
Friday's festivities are sponsored by attorney Dan Moore, with the festival title sponsor being the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone Area.
