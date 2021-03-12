SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana districts are preparing to publish their annual school performances reports, but there are some key differences this year.
Districts are legally obligated to publish the performance reports for the 2019-20 school year between March 15 and March 31. The reports also will be available Monday on the Indiana Department of Education website.
Indiana schools had the opportunity to apply for waivers from the Indiana State Board of Education from publishing the 2019-20 performance report, but none of the districts in Floyd or Clark counties applied for the waiver.
Standardized testing such as ILEARN was canceled when the pandemic hit last year, so testing data was not available for the 2019-20 school year on the performance reports.
The performance reports include the state’s A-F accountability grades for districts and individual schools, which are largely based on standardized testing, but these letter grades don’t carry much significance for the 2019-20 school year, local school leaders say.
Schools in Indiana remain under a two-year “hold harmless” agreement protecting them from drops in their letter grade.
This means that the 2019-20 school letter grades in the most recent report do not actually reflect testing performances for that school year, but previous scores.
Kim Hartlage, assistant superintendent for Greater Clark County Schools, said that the reports do not fully reflect the 2019-20 school year.
“Whatever letter grade we earned in 2018-19, the state decided to hold us harmless, so we kept that grade in 2019-20,” she said.
“Typically, we would be comparing last year’s data with the previous year and looking for any kind of upward trend, but going back to 2018-19, that’s the last new data that we had,” Hartlage said. “After the pandemic, that is going to be reset.”
The performance reports also includes a broad range of data on topics such as attendance, graduation and number of career/technical diplomas.
The split of West Clark Community Schools has also caused some changes.
School officials at Silver Creek School Corp. and Borden-Henryville School Corp. said their performance report is outdated since the 2019-20 report was submitted for the former West Clark Community Schools. The district did not separate until July 1 of 2020.
According to Lisa Hawkins, assistant superintendent for curriculum at Silver Creek, both the West Clark split and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to delays in datasets in the report.
Sally Jensen, director of assessment and student information at New Albany-Floyd County, said the report is a cumulation of data reported to the state year-round.
Although the testing portion is not applicable for the 2019-20 school year, other categories were reported as usual, she said.
Holly Lawson, deputy director of communications at IDOE, said the state is looking at the reports as a tool to "measure student and school progress right now to get a clear picture of where we are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.