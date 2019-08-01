CLARKSVILLE — Have you ever seen a cool truck on the road and wondered what it was like inside? Have you ever wished to be behind the wheel? Kentuckiana kids will get their chance to do just that Friday as part of the Clarksville Parks Department’s annual Touch-A-Truck festival in Gateway Park.
“I am really excited to give children an opportunity to not only look at different trucks and vehicles, but to actually go inside of each one and experience what it is like to be behind the wheel,” said Touch-A-Truck coordinator Gillian Burns in a news release. “This is always one of the biggest events the Clarksville Parks Department hosts all year, and I am thrilled to bring in several new and different vehicles this year.”
The event, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday, will include more than 30 vehicles, including limos, construction equipment, military vehicles and more. The free event will also include inflatables, trackless train rides, free face painting, a balloon twist artist and other fun activities for the kids. All activities are free, and concessions will be available for purchase.
After Touch-A-Truck ends at 8 p.m., visitors will be encouraged to stick around for a movie in the park. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair for a showing of “LEGO Movie 2” beginning at dusk on the lawn of Gateway Park.
For more information about the event, visit www.ClarksvilleParks.com.
