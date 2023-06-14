SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana workers made less money in 2022 than the national average wage, with Clark and Floyd counties drawing even less on average, according to an analysis of 2022 employment data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
While national wages averaged $70,343 per year, the statewide average annual wage was $58,604, according to the study.
Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, analyzed the U.S. BLS report with a focus on annual wage data. Blakeman found that for 91 of Indiana’s 92 counties, Hoosier workers earned 83.3 cents for each dollar earned by their national counterparts.
Annual wages in Clark and Floyd counties fell significantly below both national and state averages. In Clark County, workers averaged $50,854 in wages, while Floyd County came in slightly higher at $51,932.
The lowest average annual wages were reported in Union County, where the average dipped to $36,559. Marion County was the only county to reach national levels last year, with workers earning $70,834 on average, according to a copy of Blakeman’s data obtained by the News & Tribune.
FOCUS ON MANUFACTURING
Blakeman said one reason for Indiana’s low wage rates is the state’s focus on manual labor and manufacturing jobs, which typically pay less than jobs requiring bachelor’s degrees. Only 28.9% of Hoosiers hold at least a bachelor’s degree, according to a 2022 report from the National Assessment of Education Progress.
In Clark County, STATS Indiana reported in 2021, 15.6% of people ages 25 and older hold a bachelor’s. In Floyd, that number came in at 19.2%.
“As a state, we have been historically focused on manufacturing as our largest industry,” Blakeman said. “We have been prioritizing jobs that just simply don’t pay nationally-competitive wages.”
In Indiana, manufacturing jobs are considered primary jobs, said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana. One Southern Indiana is the chamber of commerce and economic development agency for Clark and Floyd counties. Chesser said about 20% of Southern Indiana’s total income comes from manufacturing jobs.
Uric Dufrene, IUS Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said while workforce training is critical for many key industries, that training should not be mutually exclusive with obtaining advanced degrees.
“Point of fact, the higher level of education attainment, you earn higher wages and you also experience lower unemployment rates,” Dufrene said. “Overall, income follows educational attainment.”
Dufrene noted that while wages are lower than average in Clark and Floyd counties, since Southern Indiana is a bi-state area, about 25,000 residents commute to and work in Kentucky. Many of the job postings there require a bachelor’s degree, which drives wages higher for those people, he said.
Blakeman said suburban counties like Clark and Floyd often lack these higher-paying jobs, instead having a strong presence of lower-wage jobs like retail and restaurants.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has pushed for hands-on workforce training, prioritizing workforce readiness in his 2023 Next Level Agenda. House Bill 1002, passed into law by the Indiana legislature May 4, offers high school students work-based learning opportunities that help them earn post-secondary credentials by graduation.
Echoing Dufrene, Blakeman said the conversation about career trajectory needs to become more expansive.
“Instead of saying ‘it’s college or skilled trades and manufacturing,’ we want it to be ‘college and skilled trades and manufacturing,’” she said.
EFFECT OF INFLATION, LIVING COSTS
Indiana has a relatively low cost of living — the 13th-lowest in the nation, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s First Quarter 2023 Cost of Living Index.
The low cost of living was an advantage 20 years ago when statewide wages were more competitive on a national scale, Blakeman said. However, even with wages for jobs such as fast food increasing, Indiana’s overall wage competitiveness has fallen and does not offset the cost of living today.
“The disparity, the spread between the average wage and the cost of living has gotten broader, and not in the right way,” Blakeman said.
There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to boosting Indiana’s wages, Blakeman said. She said she believes it’s worth examining whether high-paying careers like corporate jobs in Louisville could be relocated to Southern Indiana.
Inflation also plays an important role, Dufrene, the Indiana University Southeast professor, said. If someone is making a higher wage on an hourly basis, the value of that wage is eroded when inflation is high.
“Real wage growth has been negative, which means that wage gains are not keeping up,” he said.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would hold its interest benchmark rate steady between 5% and 5.25%, after having raised interest rates at the last 10 consecutive meetings.
Dufrene noted that less wages ultimately produce less Social Security benefits for workers — and said higher levels of education produce a higher lifetime of earnings.
“There will be successes, but Indiana stands to lose ground if we don’t see a reversal in college-going rates,” he said. “We need to increase the production of graduates. A lower college-going rate will plant the seeds of long-term limited growth.”
