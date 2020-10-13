INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday announced that 1,569 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 138,104 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Cases of COVID-19 in Clark County have risen by 24, for a total of 2,619. In Floyd County, cases are up 5, bringing the total to 1,607. The number of deaths in the two-county region remains 122, with the breakdown 65 in Floyd and 57 in Clark.
A total of 3,595 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,503,923 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,495,852 on Monday. A total of 2,376,462 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
