INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported that 5,713 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 338,977 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Seventy-two new cases were reported in Clark County, which has a total of 5,476. Floyd County had 31 more cases, for a total of 3,380. No additional deaths were reported in either county; each has had 78.
A total of 5,456 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 38 from the previous day. Another 267 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,204,581 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,188,928 on Sunday. A total of 4,259,964 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.