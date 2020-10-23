INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has died from COVID-19 in Clark County, pushing the total to 62. Floyd County deaths remain at 67, according to the latest data issued Friday by the Indiana Department of Health.
A total of 3,858 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Another 234 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
State health officials reported that 2,519 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. To date, a total of 157,713 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County cases rose by 30 to 2,967. Ten more cases were reported in Floyd County, bringing the total to 1,801.
To date, 1,605,596 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,594,365 on Thursday. A total of 2,642,522 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
