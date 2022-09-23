Animal Protection Association invites you get in the Halloween spirit and join them for Kitties and Cocktails at the Calumet Club — Black Cat Ball. The event will be Friday, Oct. 21 from 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., at the Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring Street, New Albany.
APA is one of the only all-volunteer no-kill cat shelters in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area. Founded in 1999, APA is proud to be celebrating 23 years of saving lives.
The evening will feature complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. A Class Act DJs will keep the party hopping as guests enjoy a silent auction, live auction, 50/50 cash raffle, wine and bourbon pull, door prizes and more. New silent auction items are coming in all the time so be sure to check out the latest items at APA’s Facebook page under the Kitties and Cocktails event. The highlight of the evening will be the Halloween Costume Contest. Adoptable cats will also be attending the event.
The cost is $45 per person or $320 for a table of eight and can be purchased at APA’s website www.apa-pets.org under the Shop tab. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Medical and maintenance expenses for APA’s furry friends are covered by donations, income from APA’s Thrift Store Purr-fect Treasures and special events like Kitties and Cocktails.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will go to help APA fulfill the mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in our area — the ones who are homeless, abandoned and mistreated. APA believes all cats deserve the chance to live, love and be loved. They give every treatable and savable cat the second chance it deserves.
Even if you can’t make it to Kitties and Cocktails at the Calumet, online donations are always welcome at https://www.apa-pets.org/
For more information, contact Denise Koenig at 502-438-3699 or denisekoenig12306@gmail.com
