SOUTHERN INDIANA — Animal Protection Association’s annual Kitties and Cocktails event moved from August to October this year and will honor the change with a Halloween theme for the evening.
The celebration will recognize the 22nd anniversary of the organization and will be the largest fundraiser for the cat shelter all year.
The event is being held at the Calumet Club in New Albany and will include a variety of entertainment, such as horror movie trivia, a costume contest as well as silent and live auctions.
One of the main reasons Christina Mattingly, an APA volunteer on the fundraising committee, said that they like the venue of the Calumet Club is because they are able to take cats to the event that attendees can play with and potentially adopt.
“People would want to see what their money is going towards, so we bring cats to hopefully make them open their pocketbooks a little bit more,” Mattingly said, laughing.
Along with a wine and bourbon pool, there will be hand-passed hors d'oeuvres and plated appetizers provided by vendor Chef Z. Goodie bags will also be provided for each guest that among other items will have a cookie from Sweet Stuff Bakery in New Albany.
The donated auction prizes include original artwork, Indianapolis 500 trial tickets, limited edition U2 posters, a two-night stay at a hotel in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Churchill Downs tickets, jewelry and purses and gift cards among many other items.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.apa-pets.org/product/fundraiser until noon on Oct. 12. The tickets are $45 for individuals or $320 for a table of eight people.
Mattingly said that in the past there were usually about 150 attendees but this year tickets sales were only at about 78 as of Wednesday.
The Calumet Club is not imposing any COVID-19 restrictions, according to Mattingly, but masks are recommended. She also noted that the tables will be set apart and hand sanitizer will be available.
The organization is volunteer-based, so 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the cats in the shelter.
“This is one of the many ways that we earn funds to help the cats. Because of 2020, we didn’t really have any fundraisers so we really put a dent in our savings, so we’re trying to recoup the savings and save some more kitties,” Mattingly said.
To get a cat ready for adoption, it has to be fixed, up to date on shots, tested for FIV and feline leukemia and microchipped. Mattingly said it typically costs about $250 per cat. However, the shelter does see a lot of cats coming in injured or ill.
Mattingly said that about 70% of APA’s funds go toward vet bills for the cats. APA is a no-kill shelter, which results in a lot of veterinary visits and treatment costs.
Kabob, for example, is a fluffy black and white cat at the shelter that needs chemotherapy for his cancer. While Mattingly noted that the chemotherapy is only about $50 a month, Kabob still needs to be taken care of for the 18 months he will be undergoing treatment, meaning the shelter has to pay for food, treats, litter and other needs.
Kitties and Cocktails is one of the fundraisers APA does to raise money for the shelter. The next event, Purrs in the City, will be Nov. 6 in Jeffersonville and will feature a variety of soups, sweets, raffles and handmade arts, crafts and vintage vendors.
The cat shelter is in Jeffersonville at 702 E 11th St, and donations can be made at www.apa-pets.org. Mattingly said that they go through about 400 pounds of litter per week and are always in need of clumping litter donations. Friskies treats and canned cat food are also a big need. A full list of necessary supplies can be found on the website.
If the supplies are not donated they have to be purchased from the expense fund or by the volunteers, Mattingly said.
Along with donations, Mattingly is hoping that the Kitties and Cocktails event gives some exposure to the shelter and the need for volunteers at either the shelter, the associated thrift store Purr-fect Treasure or at the cattery in the Clarksville PetSmart.
Both the shelter and foster caretakers are full, so APA is not able to accept any cats at this time.
