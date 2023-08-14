Animal Protection Association (APA) invites you to get in the Halloween spirit and join them for Kitties and Cocktails at the Calumet Club. The event will be Friday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m., at the Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring Street in New Albany.
The evening will feature complimentary appetizers prepared by Chef Z and a cash bar. A Class Act DJs will keep the party hopping as guests enjoy a silent auction, live auction, 50/50 cash raffle, wine and bourbon pull, door prizes and more.
New silent auction items are coming in all the time so be sure to check out the latest items at APA’s Facebook page under the Kitties and Cocktails event. The highlight of the evening will be the Halloween Costume Contest. Adoptable cats will also be attending the event.
Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased at APA’s website www.apa-pets.org under the Events tab. The cost is $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.
APA is also looking for silent auction items, including gift certificates, and bottles of wine or bourbon for their wine and bourbon pulls. Sponsorship opportunities for Kitties and Cocktails at the Calumet are available and range from $100 to $5,000. Sponsors and donors will be recognized on APA’s Facebook page. You can learn more about sponsorship opportunities and silent auction donations on APA’s website on their events page.
Medical and maintenance expenses for APA’s furry friends are covered by donations, income from APA’s Thrift Store Purr-fect Treasures and special events like Kitties and Cocktails.
The proceeds from this event will go to help APA fulfill their mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in our area — the ones who are homeless, abandoned and mistreated. APA believes all cats deserve the chance to live, love and be loved. They give every treatable and savable cat the second chance it deserves.
Should you have any questions, please call APA at 812-283-6555 or send them an email at animalprotectionapa@gmail.com. The Fabulous Felines of APA hope you can support this event and help them celebrate 24 years of saving lives.
