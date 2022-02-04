CLARKSVILLE — A new apartment complex in Clarksville is closer to becoming a reality.
The Clarksville Town Council met Thursday night in a special session and approved measures concerning The Bend complex. Developer Form G is proposing the development located at 1925 Green Tree Boulevard.
Among the issues approved by the council was a forgivable loan to the developer to pay for the sidewalks and infrastructure associated with the project. A bond ordinance to create a fund to go toward the support of the direct construction of The Bend was also given the green light.
Councilman A.D. Stonecipher said the project will bring in $600,000 of new tax revenue each year, after 2025.
The council approved a rezoning request for the apartments back in November, which could bring more than 300 apartments to the area. The development would also have a pool, clubhouse, maintenance structure and a garage.
Last week, Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said this project is one of the largest in the town's history.
"As developers tell us, there is a need for apartments here in Clarksville," he said. "It's hard to find an available apartment here in town these days."
The town is landlocked on both sides by Jeffersonville and New Albany and would love to have more single-family homes, but the current available land is more conducive for apartments, officials said.
Conklin said Clarksville is looking to bring more business to town, too.
"We are working with consultants to fill some of the empty retail spaces we have in the Lewis and Clark, and Veterans Parkway areas," he said, adding it's a difficult time for brick-and-mortar retail due to online sales. "It's a battle to bring these places in and we have to step up our game."
