Animal Protection Association (APA), an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens, invites the community to an afternoon of fun with their newest additions — the 2023 kittens.
The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower will be Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the APA Shelter, 702 East 11th Street, Jeffersonville.
Not a day goes by without a call, email or Facebook message about kittens who need to be rescued. APA would absolutely love to be able to say yes to all these inquiries but as a small, independent, self-funded organization it is limited by two major factors: the funds that they can raise and the number of fosters they have available to provide a home for the kittens.
APA is hosting the shower to gather supplies and raise much-needed funds for all of the cats and kittens that they will care for throughout the year. They are also looking for experienced fosters who can care for the kittens and adult cats with special needs.
Last year APA took in 233 cats and kittens and adopted out 217. Veterinary care alone costs approximately $180 per kitten, not to mention food, litter, and supplies. The adoption fee is $80 per kitten. Once you start doing the math, you can see that the costs associated with kitten season are extraordinary and APA needs your support.
The Itty Bitty Kitties are in need of:
• KMR feline milk replacer (powder)
• Fancy Feast wet kitten food and kitten chow
• Royal Canin wet and dry kitten food
• Gift Cards (Petsmart or Wal-Mart)
You can find many more items on APA’s Wish Lists if you would like to donate.
• Chewy Wish List
• Amazon Wish List
• Walmart Wish List
Even if you can’t make it to The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower, online donations are always welcome at www.apa-pets.org.
If you're interested in fostering, the Itty Bitty Kitty Shower will be a great opportunity to learn more about what that would entail. You can also meet their amazing adult cats at the shelter and learn more about becoming an APA volunteer.
As a thank you, APA is offering cake for anyone who donates supplies. They will also have a numberer of raffle items. If you have any questions, email APA at info@apa-pets.org
