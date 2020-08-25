INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Vote By Mail and the individual plaintiffs filed an expedited appeal Tuesday in the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, seeking reversal of Judge J.P. Hanlon’s unfavorable preliminary ruling in the no-excuse absentee ballot case. As they did in the District Court, plaintiffs ask that the choice to vote by mail be extended to all Hoosiers during the persistent pandemic, according to a news release issued by Indiana Vote By Mail.
Such a choice would ensure that no qualified Hoosier is deterred from exercising their constitutional right to vote for fear of contracting the virus, the release stated. A reversal of Judge Hanlon’s unfavorable ruling will safeguard and promote public health, the group contends, by eliminating unnecessary in-person interactions and preventing COVID-19 transmissions at public polling locations where no enforcement measures are in place to require face masks or proper social distancing and where air circulation may be inadequate to prevent spread of the disease.
Judge Hanlon denied a preliminary injunction because, in his words, the question before him was not whether the policy is “wise but whether it is constitutional.“ Indiana is now one of only six states to not offer the vote-by-mail option to all voters. Indiana Vote By Mail is urging Gov. Holcomb to allow his appointees on the IEC to follow the lead of 44 other states and provide the choice to vote by mail to all Hoosiers in the fall general election.
