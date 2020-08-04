Anyone who joins the Arbor Day Foundation during August with a $10 donation, will receive 10 free Norway spruce trees or 10 white flowering dogwood trees through the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign.
The trees will be shipped postpaid between Oct. 15 and Dec. 10, depending on the right time for planting in each member’s area. The 6-to-12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free.
“Norway spruce trees truly provide year-round beauty for any landscape,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “White flowering dogwood trees will add color and beauty to your yard throughout the year, with their showy spring flowers, scarlet autumn foliage, and red berries that attract songbirds in the winter.”
New members of the Arbor Day Foundation also will receive The Tree Book, which includes information about tree planting and care, and a subscription to Arbor Day, the foundation’s bimonthly publication.
To receive the free Norway spruce trees, join online at arborday.org/august or send a $10 membership contribution by Aug. 31 to: Ten Free Norway Spruces OR Ten Free White Dogwood Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508
Talk with a Lawyer
The Pro Bono Program will sponsor a Talk to a Lawyer Call-in on Tuesday, Aug. 18 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. This is a telephone conference only. Call 812-288-8002. No appointment is necessary.
Dean's List
Ethan Brown, son of Christin and Greg Brown of Floyds Knobs, was named to the Dean's List for the Spring Semester at the University of Louisville. He is a 2019 graduate of Floyd Central High School and will be a junior in the fall at the University of Louisville, where he is majoring in business administration.
