St. Joe Road closure begins on or after July 20
CLARK COUNTY — The previously announced 90-day closure of St. Joe Road over I-65 in Sellersburg has been reduced to a seven-day closure starting on or after Tuesday, July 20. The rehabilitation project will consist of replacing the deck of the bridge. The official detour will follow Indiana 60 to County Road 311 to U.S. 31 to Renz Avenue to Clark Street.
Concrete patching is also planned on the piers underneath the bridge. This work will require lane closures on I-65. Two travel lanes will be maintained during the day and one travel lane at night, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work under the bridge is scheduled to be completed by mid-August.
E&B Paving Inc. was awarded the contract in December 2020. The completion date is Oct. 1, 2021.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Water company grant will fund tree project
Indiana American Water is awarding a total of $12,000 to four organizations across the state as part of its 2021 Environmental Grant Program. Local winner of a $3,000 grant is the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Established in 2005, the company’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or ground water supplies in communities served by Indiana American Water.
“More organizations than ever before responded to our call for entries this year as part of our Environmental Grant Program,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “We appreciate the dedication and focus these organizations all have to protecting and enhancing our local waterways. Our water resources are an important part of our daily lives and the quality of life in each of the communities we serve, and we’re pleased to help each of these organizations make a difference through their efforts and these projects.”
Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District will use the $3,000 grant for Callery Pear Removal and Invasives Education Project. The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with the City of Charlestown and the Clark County Harmful lnvasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) group to replace Callery Pear trees located in the median of Charlestown’s main thoroughfare with native trees and plants. The trees were planted many years ago, and have matured to the point that they are exhibiting the weak wood and branch structure characteristic of the species. The new native plants will reduce stormwater runoff, the need for fertilizers, pesticides and mowing. The project will also include a campaign to educate residents on the benefits of planting native species
Jeff library offers Zoom class on essential oils
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will have another Zoom program on essential oils from noon to 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. Covered will be the basics on how to use Essential Oils and how they can help you throughout the work day both physically and emotionally.
There will also be tips for unwinding, reconnecting with friends and loved ones, and how oils can help after experiencing events that can leave you feeling shell-shocked. The class itself will be about 30 minutes, with about 10 minutes for Q&A.
The instructor, Sarah Lundy, has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness for many years now. She also actively coaches and teaches others in her local community and across the United States.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy: sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent to them via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812- 285-8609.
