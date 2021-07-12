Summer Block Party
Hellenic Senior Living, 2632 Grant Line Road, New Albany, is sponsoring a Summer Block Party, free and open to the public, Friday, July 16, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The afternoon will include food, music and fun for all ages. The menu will be a fish fry with apple pie for dessert, all fee.
For more information call 812-944-9084.
Floyd County Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library will host an outdoor book sale on Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, located at 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. Guests can find great deals on books. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books. New books will be brought out throughout the sale.
Rain date: Saturday, July 24. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.