SOUTHERN INDIANA — Data released in March by the U.S. Census Bureau shows increases in population in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties from 2020 to 2021. But, it also shows deaths outpacing births in each county.
Indiana as a whole increased .3% in population from July of 2020 to July of 2021. The numbers grew by 20,341 individuals from 6.79 million people to 6.8 million. Births outpaced deaths statewide by 692 statewide.
Clark County’s population grew significantly for the same time period compared to the state’s growth. The numbers rose from 121,282 people in 2020 to 122,738 people in 2021, or 1.2%
The majority of the increase in the county can be attributed to migration, both international and domestic though primarily the latter. There were 32 foreign-born individuals who moved to Clark County in the year as well as nearly 1,500 who moved to the county from somewhere else in the United States.
There were more deaths in Clark County — 1,432 — than there were births — 1,359 — during the same time period.
Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman said he thinks that home affordability is one of the key characteristics drawing people to the county.
“In Southern Indiana we still have the most desirable home costs versus the Louisville area,” Coffman said.
Coffman said that before he retired from being a real estate agent six months ago, he was seeing an influx of individuals coming to Clark County from the Louisville area to purchase homes.
“It’s less expensive to build over here, it’s less expensive to develop over, and the demand was becoming so great over here,” Coffman said.
The accessibility to the county with the introduction of the new bridges in the last several years is also thought to be a contributing factor, Coffman said.
“There’s new employment opportunities on both sides of the river and it’s easier to access both of them,” he said.
Housing units in Clark County have also increased by 9.2% in the last decade, or nearly 4,400 more, making a total of 52,169 in 2020. This can be compared to a 7.4% increase in Floyd County, or 2,376 units, and .9% in Harrison County, or 152 units.
Homeownership rates in the region surpass the state’s rate of 69.5%. The rate in Clark County is 72.6%, Harrison County has a 83.1% rate of homeownership and Floyd County has a rate of 74.3%, the 2020 census data shows.
Floyd County’s population increase was lower compared with the state, with a .02% change. Increasing from 80,437 people to 80,454 was a change of only 17 individuals in the county within the year.
There was an increase of 164 people migrating into the county from other parts of the United States and internationally.
There were 988 deaths in the county and 826 births.
Despite the small increase in the last year, Floyd County still had a notable increase in population in the last decade compared to the state. The county experienced a 7.9% change from 2010 to 2020, gaining almost 6,000 residents.
Indiana’s population increase was 4.7% from 2010 to 2020, with 301,726 more residents.
Harrison County, though smaller in population, fell between Clark and Floyd counties in terms of growth from 2020 to 2021.
Falling in line with the state trend, Harrison County’s increase in population was .27%, or from 39,652 to 39,761 people.
The county had 216 migrants, from within the United States and internationally.
There were 488 deaths in the county in the same time period and 378 births.
From the initial 2020 census data, Harrison County had grown .7% from 2010 to 2020. The county gained 270 people in the last decade, which is only 161 people more than were gained in the last year alone.
The U.S. Census Bureau did not break down the March data for counties by age, sex or race. More information on the racial and age changes in the last decade can be read found in an August 2021 News and Tribune story — https://bit.ly/AreaPopulationChanges — when the data was first released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.