Veterans Day appreciation celebrations planned in Clark and Floyd counties.
American Legion Post 28
American Legion Post 28, 1930 McDonald Ln., New Albany, will host a program for all veterans, 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10 at the post home.
IU Southeast to honor military heroes
For those who have risked their lives for our freedom, Indiana University Southeast will honor veterans who have served and are currently serving our country.
IU Southeast will host a recognition service at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at McCullough Plaza on the IU Southeast campus.
The event will include a bell ringing service at 11 a.m. with veterans from the Korean War to the present. The service is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Office of Advancement at 812-941-2663 or seadvanc@ius.edu.
New Albany Veterans Day Program
A Veterans Day program will be Friday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at Veterans Plaza, E. Market St., New Albany.
Following the program, members of American Legion Post 28, 1930 McDonald Ln., New Albany, will host a luncheon with all the trimmings, open to all veterans, noon to 2 p.m.
ALA Unit 42 to honor veterans on Nov. 11
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs, will serve a free complimentary lunch for all veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, from noon until 2 p.m. at the post.
The ham luncheon will be available for non-veterans for $6.
Location for the luncheon is William Zeb Longest Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
Bubba’s 33
Bubba’s 33, 4631 Medical Plaza, Clarksville, will continue its annual Veterans Day tradition of welcoming veterans and active U.S. military to enjoy free lunch on Friday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For veterans and active military unable to attend this year’s event, the restaurant will distribute raincheck vouchers on Veterans Day, good through May 30, 2023.
All veterans, including active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of six entrees, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Mike’s Carwash
Mike’s Carwash, 1655 Veterans Pkwy., Jeffersonville, will offer active military personnel and veterans a free Ultimate Wash on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Charlestown VFW
The Charlestown VFW Post 1427, 350 Harrison St., Charlestown, is having a dinner, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. They will also have a live band from 7-9 p.m. with karaoke to follow.
Come together to celebrate Veterans Day.
