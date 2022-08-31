Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
