SOUTHERN INDIANA – Four members of the Indiana General Assembly who represent areas of Clark and Floyd counties were very clear Tuesday in their support for increasing Indiana State police salaries.
Sen. Chris Garten (Charlestown), Rep. Ed Clere (District 72), and Sen. Gary Byrne (District 47), all Republicans, and Rep. Rita Fleming, a Democrat, (District 71) all are working to try to make sure the budget that is being shaped in Indianapolis now will include higher salaries for the state police force.
A study, conducted by the Indiana State Police Alliance, found that state troopers are among the lowest paid law enforcement officers in Indiana, Garten said in a news release Monday, Jan. 9, the day the lawmakers began work.
Garten, who is the Senate majority floor leader, said in his news release he is spearheading efforts for the Republican caucus to increase the compensation and that Republican lawmakers have included the objective in their caucus agenda.
“If you are a dedicated member of the Indiana State Police or one of our Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers, know this – Senate Republicans hear you,” Garten said.
“Senate Republicans appreciate you and Senate Republicans are committed to ensuring you are compensated at a level that mirrors your service, sacrifice, professionalism and commitment to the great State of Indiana.”
Clere, who is on the House Ways and Means Committee, said he fully supports the pay increase and recognizes inflation is high.
“… It’s about more than that, it’s about supporting our state troopers who deserve every penny and more,” he said. “I have the opportunity to spend time with state troopers on a regular basis and I’ve never met one who isn’t a professional and a testament to our state.”
The Ways and Means committee is responsible for crafting the state’s two-year budget, and vetting bills with significant fiscal impact.
“The budget process is all about setting priorities and I believe that law enforcement should be a priority,” Clere said.
He added that the increase in pay is a necessary step to attract and retain troopers. ISP’s most recent recruitment class had 23 candidates, making it the smallest class since 1946.
Byrne says the pay increase is also to help get more people interested in joining ISP. In his proposed budget, the governor set $70,000 as the starting salary for new state police officers.
“I think this is well deserving and an important function in our state,” Byrne said. “I think it’s something that I could support.”
Fleming said she is in support of the wage increase for the state police, saying that inflation has become a challenge for everyone.
“We do not compete with neighboring states in terms of how well we pay our law enforcement officers,” Fleming said. “Their service is invaluable; they keep us safe. I think they deserve a significant pay raise.”
Fleming added that she believes the state police have been underpaid for a long period of time. “This is the year that we need to provide what they deserve.”
Fleming and Byrne also said they want to look thoroughly at the state budget proposal from Gov. Eric Holcomb to try to pay off as much debt as the state can.
“What my concerns are for the whole budget would be if we go into a recession ... the reserves may be something that we have to be cautious on,” Byrne said.
