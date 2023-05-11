Computer Classes at The Floyd County Library
The Floyd County Library offers a variety of free introductory computer classes each month, covering topics including Microsoft Word, Excel, computer basics, and digital literacy. Improve your computer skills and discover digital tools to communicate more effectively. Classes will take place in the Gallery Meeting Room at New Albany Central Library, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana.
Upcoming classes:
• Basic Computer 101 on Monday, May 15 from 1 m. to 2 p.m.
• Basic Computer 101 on Wednesday, May 17 from 1 to 2 p.m.
• Digital Literacy on Monday, May 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.
• Basic Excel on Wednesday,, May 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-944-8464.
New Albany High School concerts
New Albany High School music department final concert.
- Choir - Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m.
- Orchestra - Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.
- Band - Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m.
Feature Film
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film is a 2022 comedy that turns social hierarchy upside down on a luxury cruise ship for the uber-rich.
Louisville’s Cultura Philippines
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a special dance performance by Louisville’s Cultura Philippines. Their performance is in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, observed throughout May.
Cultura Philippines was formed to pass on traditional and modern Philippine dance while sharing the significant historical and diverse cultures of the Philippines. They love to perform at various events in the Louisville area, and the Library is pleased to host this amazing performance.
The dancers range in age from approximately 9 to 18 years and older. This program is intended for all ages.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd.
Poppy Day Event
Poppy Drive celebration will conclude on Saturday May 20, 10 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
Children’s Concert
New Albany High School's Silken Strings ensemble will perform a children’s concert at The Floyd County Library featuring music selections from popular movies. This free concert will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s upper level area at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany..
Enjoy inspired renditions of songs from movies including Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, James Bond, Star Wars, Coco, The Greatest Showman, and more. Kids will feel right at home with toys, coloring pages, kid-friendly seating, and a dance area.
All ages are welcome. Registration is recommended. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10612921 or call (812) 944-8464.
Jason Sikes returns as ‘Elvis’
Jason Sikes as “ELVIS” returns to American Legion Post #28, 1930 McDonald Lane, New Albany on May 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. NO reserved seating, snacks and door prizes. Tickets are $20 each available in post lounge. See the bartender for tickets while they last.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its May meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St., New Albany,
Kraig McNutt will present the program entitled "In the Hollow of His Hand: The Civil War Experience of the Shaker's of Pleasant Hill, KY." He is a graduate of Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University Southeast (B.A. Philosophy). McNutt is a historian, author, and frequent speaker and presenter for historical societies, Civil War Round Tables, and local history groups. Due to a scheduling conflict, Mr. McNutt is presenting his program this month, rather than in June as originally scheduled. The June 27, 2023, meeting will have retired Judge Glenn Hancock, presenting the program, "New Albany Automobile Dealerships," originally scheduled for May.
The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society's website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you prefer air conditioning, indoor seating is also available. Top your day off with dessert from Frankie’s Ice Cream Shop.
Abbey Road on the River
Abbey Road on the River will be Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29, at Big Four Station Park. 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
The 2023 Abbey Road on the River will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the festival. To purchase single and multi-day tickets, go to www.arotr.com
Family Fun Night
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information, call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on June 24 and July 29.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Daryl is a three-time Songwriter of the Year with eight #1 songs and three Song of the Year awards to his credit. Among them is the classic “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All”, the signature song of the southern gospel trio the Booth Brothers. He is from Waverly, Tennessee, and started singing at the age of 15 at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch. He was a member of the Brothers Osborne and The Farm Hands before starting his solo career.
This is event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196. Indian Creek Baptist Church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown.
Baptist Health Floyd offering student volunteer program
Baptist Health Floyd is excited to offer a student volunteer program for teens ages 14-18 in the spring, summer and fall. This program aims to provide opportunity for students, who are considering a career in health care.
Applications are available online. Students will also need to complete the counselor reference form.
Students will be contacted to discuss their application and to set up an interview. During the interview, we will discuss the position and schedule that would be the best match. Students must commit to volunteering for at least six weeks of the session. All new volunteers must complete the pre-volunteer requirements including a TB test, health screening record, and completion of the hospital orientation program, which will be set up by Volunteer Manager Miranda Zimmerman..
The summer 2023 dates are June 12-July 28 with an orientation on June 9. For more information contact Zimmerman at at Miranda.Zimmerman@bhsi.com .
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Jeremy Armstrong of New Albany at Murray State University
Catherine Beechie of New Albany at University of Louisville
Lucas Eichenberger of Lanesville at Purdue University
William McAnnally of New Albany at University of Louisville
Ella Morrow of Charlestown at Michigan State University
Liam Roggenkamp of Georgetown at Purdue University
Tonya Young of Jeffersonville at University of Louisville
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Cumberland College Graduates
University of the Cumberlands congratulates all its spring 2023 graduates from Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
Completing an undergraduate or graduate degree at Cumberlands this spring:
Tinika Campbell of Jeffersonville;
Marie Hill-Moyer of New Albany
Jennifer Lester of Utica
Steven Long of Corydon
James Perry of New Albany
More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands on the university's Williamsburg, KY campus the first weekend in May.
University of Georgia
Matthew Eric Jackson is among the more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the University of Georgia's Class of 2023
Jackson, of Greenville, is a candidate for a MA Philosophy.
Crystal Kehrer named Edward Jones Principal
Sellersburg native Crystal Kehrer, who has served as an Edward Jones financial advisor since 2004, has been named a principal with the firm's holding company, The Jones Financial Companies, LLLP. She was one of 57 individuals chosen this year from more than 50,000 associates across the United States and Canada to join the firm's principals.
Kehrer and her husband, Devon, will remain in Clark County, where Kehrer will continue to serve investors.
In addition to serving local investors, she serves as an Edward Jones regional leader, promoting the health, growth and leadership development of 81 branch teams.
Crystal's branch office is located at 7613 Old State Road 60, Sellersburg,. She can be reached at 812-246-0640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.