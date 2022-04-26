Jeffersonville Library sponsors Poetry for People
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring an afternoon devoted to poetry in recognition of National Poetry Month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. The event will include poetry readings, a panel discussion, and much more.
This event is open to everyone, including newcomers to poetry and those who only write occasionally or perhaps had started writing in the past and then stopped. Participants who wish to read their poetry are invited to do so; there will be a set time limit to give each person a chance. After each reading, there will be a few moments to voice reaction to the poems. Keep in mind this is a “No Judgement” event.
Panelists include Larry J. Basham, a photojournalist and poet; Jamie Edlin, an Ivy Tech Writing Instructor and poet; and Diane Stepro, a library historian and poet with an MFA in writing poetry. There will be a general discussion about inspiration and overcoming Writer’s Block between Basham and Edlin. The three panelists will then do a short reading of their poetry or other selected works.
As time permits, there may be a discussion about “What’s Next?” in terms of perhaps having monthly poetry readings at a local venue, if anyone might be interested. There may also be a discussion about eBook publishing as well as the selection of digital apps/programs and analog tools as well as other techniques that could be used to assist the writer.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 29, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m.
Carl Kramer will speak about “American Barge Line Goes to War.” All are invited. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Community Music Alliance concert
Community Music Alliance will sponsor a free house concert, Saturday, April 30, 7 to 8 p.m. in the Recital Room at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany. Featured will be The Acoustic Winos.
Admission is free.
Junior Police Academy
Clarksville Police Department Junior Police Academy, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for brave young volunteers to participate in the “Junior Police Academy.” During this event, kids ages 5-10 will get the chance to participate in a mini police training camp made up of fun games and activities. They will also learn from Clarksville Police Officers and check out some cool police vehicles and equipment. With pre-registration, all children will receive a T-shirt, and we will conclude the day with a ceremony swearing in the newest Junior Police Officers.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, April 30 at the center. The program will be Derby activities.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you’ll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick-off your chocolate tastings.
Get information and tickets online or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff’s.
‘Finally!’ to appear at Culbertson Baptist
“FINALLY!” a Gospel Music Celebration presented by Dr. Roosevelt Escalante Jr. and Elevated Praise will be at Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grantline Road, New Albany, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022. The renowned Dr. Escalante, who is no stranger to Southern Indiana where he has led numerous Gospelfests in area high schools, is associate professor of music and associate director of choral activities at Morehead State University.
Dr. Escalante, an avid conductor, pianist, jazz/gospel vocalist, composer and arranger of Gospel Music, has held numerous music ministry positions and has an extensive international presence conducting concerts and master classes, most recently in Brazil and Costa Rica. Many of Dr. Escalante’s graduates are pursuing successful music careers and his students have appeared as finalists on America’s Got Talent, The Voice, and other talent-search programs. His recent area guest appearances include Jeffersonville High School Gospelfest, director of Valley Choral Festival, Meade High School Gospelfest, Kentucky Music Educator’s Conference, Musical Arts Indiana’s Vesper Chorale, Paul Lawrence High School Gospelfest, Lafayette High School Gospel Celebration, and New Albany High School Gospelfest. Elevated Praise is an ensemble comprised of Morehead State University students and alumni who sang in MSU’s Black Gospel Ensemble. Elevated Praise (pictured above) began as a select group of Dr. Escalante’s most skilled singers chosen to travel with him to choral engagements.
The group disbanded during the pandemic, but is “FINALLY” reunited for this Gospel music celebration. “FINALLY!” is free to the public; a goodwill offering will be collected.
Sellersburg American Legion dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, located at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a chicken dinner, all you can eat fried chicken, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at the post home.
Sheep and Goat Health Field Day
Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will be conducting a Sheep and Goat Health field day on Saturday, May 7. The Southern Indiana site will be Purdue Agricultural Center, 11371 East Purdue Farm Road, Dubois, IN.
The program will start at 10 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m. The fee to attend is $40 and that includes lunch and training materials.
This program will feature Purdue Extension Educators discussing one of the major issues of small ruminant care, parasitic worms. This will include a hands on animal evaluation session. Additionally local veterinarians will present information on first aid for sheep and goats and general health management issues. Purdue Educators will follow with information about pasture management.
Registration is limited to 25 and can be done at least one week prior to the event at this web site: https://cvent.me/N37kAR
Additional information can be obtained from Sara Dzimianski, Extension Educator, Perry County at this e-mail sdzimian@purdue.edu and Mark Kepler, Extension Educator, Fulton County at mkepler@purdue.edu.
Energy Resiliency
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will sponsor a presentation on Energy Resiliency, followed by a Q&A session, Saturday, May 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Ethan Holmes will speak by Zoom, and Diane Stepro will be in-person to facilitate this program.
Holmes, who resides in Rockville, MD, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from George Washington University and has worked in energy and climate policy since 1997. Currently, he is a Strategic Programs Analyst for Pepco Holdings, and before that, he was a Senior Analyst and Project Manager for the Edison Electric Institute. Holmes attended the UN Conference on climate change held in Kyoto, Japan, on December 11, 1997.
Stepro, a Librarian at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, is the Energy Technology and Innovation Grant writer. The library applied for this grant in August of 2021 and subsequently received the grant to replace the existing gas-powered library with a hybrid electric/gasoline vehicle. It will be powered primarily through a charging station installed at the library. In keeping with the grant’s parameters, the library will hold annual public programs, such as this one, on sustainability and renewable energy.
For more information on this or other programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sellersburg American Legion breakfast
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, located at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Mother’s Day breakfast, Sunday, May 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the post home. Mothers eat free, all others, $10 each.
Virtual sustainable living program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Zoom presentation by Cameron Woodard and Lisa Brones Huber of Duke Energy Corporation on Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. The program will be followed by a Q&A discussion. Sustainability is not just a word to those at Duke Energy; it is the key to their success and what they stand for in the 21st century.
Cameron Woodard, Senior Products and Services Manager Multi-Family Energy Efficiency Programs, has been with Duke Energy Corporation for seven years and is an experienced Energy Advisor. He received all three of his degrees at Purdue University, which include a Master of Communications and a Master of Business Administration.
Lisa Brones Huber, J.D., Government and Community Relations Manager, has been with Duke Energy Corporation for seven years. She graduated from the University of Iowa with her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and English with high distinction. She graduated with distinction from the University of Iowa, College of Law, with her Juris Doctor (J.D.).
The host of this program will be Diane Stepro, a Librarian at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library and the Energy Technology and Innovation Grant Writer. In August of 2021, the library applied for and subsequently received a grant to replace our existing gas-powered library vehicle with a hybrid electric/gasoline vehicle. It will be powered primarily through a charging station installed at the library. In keeping with the grant’s parameters, the library must hold annual public programs, such as this one, on sustainability and renewable energy.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is located at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Once a person registers for this event, a Zoom link will be sent to them to join the program.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, May 10, from 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off-topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books, we will go with the flow. Each month, this one hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is located at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, and the Clarksville Library is located at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, IN 47129.
Charlestown Alumni Association scholarships
The Charlestown Alumni Association will award at least three scholarships this year to qualified senior members of the Class of 2022. Seniors should go to their “Class of 2022 Power School Learning Page” and follow the link to Charlestown Alumni Scholarship. Please follow the directions found there.
Applications with required documentation are due back to the Alumni Association by May 10, 2022.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, located at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford, Friday, May 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the post home.
Blood Drive
American Red Cross will also sponsor a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 13 in the lower hall of the Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany Street. A free tote will be given to donors.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America reunion
The old Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America in Charlestown, will sponsor a reunion dinner, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville.
For more information call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928- e-mail greenfield9194@yahoo.com. Each individual will be response for their meal.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
LifeSpring Foundation hosting Boots & Bling Gala
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana is host its newly revamped gala, Boots & Bling, on Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Huber’s Barn #1 at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, 2421 Engle Rd., Borden.
There will be live entertainment and line dancing lessons taught by Artie Dean Harris Band, dream vacation and Bling Bling raffles, wine and bourbon pulls and more. Guests are encouraged to dress for the theme. A buffet will be provided by Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant. Additionally, the 2022 Impact Awards that honor community LifeSpring Health Systems is the state designated community mental health center in 11 Southern Indiana counties and a Federally Qualified Health Center. LifeSpring serves more than 13,000 clients annually by providing a comprehensive spectrum of behavioral healthcare services. To learn more, visit LifeSpring’s website at www.lifespringhealthsystems.org.
Have fun while supporting the LifeSpring Foundation’s community healthcare initiatives across southern Indiana! Proceeds from the Boots & Bling Gala will support the work of LifeSpring Health Systems and other organizations that strive to improve and sustain the quality of life in our communities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringgala.org or contact Shelley Dewig, Fundraising and Development Coordinator, at 812-206-1209. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of eight.
Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance
The 136th annual Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance will be Saturday June 11, 2022. The reunion will be at The Tri County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville.
Any alumni who did not receive a reservation form can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website at https://charlestown alumni.online/invitation/ or email at chsalumni@aol.com. You may also contact Tammie at 502-424-8354 with questions.
Deadline of May 25, 2022 is an absolute. There will be no tickets sold after deadline or at the door.
