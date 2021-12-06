New Chapel United Methodist Church
New Chapel United Methodist Church, New Chapel Road., Jeffersonville, is providing a Community Christmas Tree for the homeless. There are two large evergreens on both sides of the entrance to the church. The church is providing plastic bags and clips for community members to attach gifts to the tree. The gift items will be taken to Exit 0 for disbursement to the homeless in time for Christmas.
For more information contact Pastor Connie Ison at 502-930-6233.
Season closing at Padgett Museum
Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. will be the final day of the exhibit highlighting New Albany’s White House Department Store. This is the last day the museum will be open until next spring. It will reopen on Saturday, May 14, 2022, with a temporary exhibit on “Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.”
The next Floyd County Historical Society meeting will be held on February 22, 2022 with Vic Megenity providing the program on the “Floyd County Poor Farm.” The meetings are held monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month except for July, December and January in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library. A complete schedule of meetings is available at FCHSIN.org.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at Speed Memorial Church, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
Henryville resident participated in Emerson College stage production
Undergraduate Emerson student Emily Geldermann of Henryville, participated in Emerson Stage’s production of Marie Antoinette, which ran from November 18-21 in the Greene Theater in Boston, MA.
Written by playwright David Adjmi, this revolutionary take on the life and downfall of the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, displays the vapid and ill-fitting earlier days of her monarchy and its deterioration as the revolution brews in her country all while providing the richest insight to one of history’s most potentially misconstrued events.
Geldermann is majoring in Design/Technology and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Emerson Stage is the producing organization within the Emerson College Department of Performing Arts. The next generation of actors, designers, stage managers, technicians, administrators, and educators work alongside distinguished faculty, professional staff, and guest artists to bring skills learned in the classroom to vibrant life on stage.
Emerson College is based in Boston, MA .
Managing holiday stress during the Pandemic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual program, “Managing Holiday Stress during the Pandemic” with Tracey Taylor, Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The COVID pandemic has impacted the society on both a macro and micro level, and it has left many with feelings of unsteadiness and the inability to cope. The holidays carry an added and often greater stress. This workshop will give insight into how people have been impacted, both individually and in their relationships. It will also present techniques to manage these added stresses.
Tracey Taylor is a married mother of three adult children. She earned her undergraduate degree at Indiana University Southeast (IUS). Currently, she attends Louisville Seminary, where she is working toward a graduate degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.
Once a person is registered for this event, a zoom link will be sent to them. For more information on programs or to pre-register, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Let’s learn about fossils
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual program, Let’s Learn about Fossils, presented by Alan Goldstein, Interpretive Naturalist and Park Paleontologist for the Falls of the Ohio State Park. The program will be on Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Goldstein will discuss the types of fossils found in this area and what they can tell us about Indiana’s geological story. In addition, Goldstein is working on a Fossil display for the library, which will be housed in what is currently the Geode display. Look for this new display at the earliest in November 2021.
Once a person is registered for this event, a zoom link will be sent to them. For more information on programs or to pre-register, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
