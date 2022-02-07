‘Poor Farm’ topic of February meeting
The February meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St.
Victor Megenity will present the program “Floyd County Poor Farm.” Megenity is a retired educator of the New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation and now is vice president of the Floyd County Historical Society. Magenity has been a strong advocate for the preservation of the Floyd County Home.
Due to COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended. The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Invasive Species workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District are hosting a four-part Invasive Species workshop starting on Feb. 28. During this four-night event there will be an introduction to invasive species, talk about reporting, recording, and tracking invasive species, learning about native plants for Indiana Landscapes, and finding out which invasive species we will find in our home landscapes.
This program is in-person on Feb. 28, March 2, March 7, and March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave.
Space is limited to the first 15 people to sign up for this free, in-person event. Participants of the program will receive a surprise tool for helping prevent the spread of invasive species.
To register for this free event, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 21 at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among our selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Miami University Dean’s List
Alex Cox of Jeffersonville was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Cox is earning a B.A. in Architecture, Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, Urban and Regional Planning.
900 students honored for academics at IU Southeast
Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2021 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.
For the fall 2021 semester, 243 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 657 students were named to the Dean’s List.
The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.
Chancellor’s List from the area:
AUSTIN: Destinie Hope Achelpohl, Shaylia Kay Jones
BORDEN: Annmarie Rose Freshour, Garrett C. Sheely
CHARLESTOWN: Sam Davidson, Emily Rose Fishman, Kaleigh M. Grayson, Raegan Macie Hebner, Joshua Allen McCoy, Claire M. Mitchell, Natalie Pinedo Jr., Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife, Abigail Marie Schnell, Alex Settles, Destiny N. Sparrow,
CLARKSVILLE: Tyler Eversole, Olivia Llyn McCurdy, Tyler Schickel, Jesse Zoeller,
CORYDON: Kendra Nichole Baumgarten, Brandi Bennett, Rebecca Cherry, Makenzie Renae Emily, Olivia L. Ferriell, Jessi L. Kramer, Madalyn D. Marinc, Paige Elizabeth Richardson, Olivia Wilkin
DEPAUW: Mason L. Napper
ELIZABETH: Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall, Hanna D. Mudd
FLOYDS KNOBS: Logan David Applewhite, Phoebe Marie Bierman, Ryan Charles Drury, Tony William Engle, Kevin Michael Keck, Madison Marie Meers
GEORGETOWN: Sarah Anne Bacher, Jordan Zachary Bales, Addie L. Bullock, John Garcia Day, Jason E. Forbes, Joshua Hotaling, Carmen Elise Kurk, Sarah Michelle McNeill, Savannah Jewell Schroering, Alexa Sheffield, Eric Scott Stephenson
GREENVILLE: Cameron Michael Ragan, Bethanie Rose Smith, Logan J. Stafford, Austyn Wilmoth
HENRYVILLE: Jacob R. Dietrich, Josie Lynn Strange, Cassidy R. Wright
JEFFERSONVILLE: Chelsea Nicole Fentress, Hannah Jane Ferree, Sarah E. Fischer, Tien-Lu Huang, Kayla Ashley Kimberlin, Hallie Marie Lewis, Imani Christianne Maene, Elizabeth Danine Mittel, Gracy A. Noel, Emily Olascoaga, Abi Mae Pickett, Emily Snow Pitts, Amber Grace Schlosser, Amber Smith, Rachel Elaine Stephens, Robin Ann Taylor, Jimmy Vo, Karlee Willis, Perla Esmeralda Zavala, Zheng F. Zheng
LANESVILLE: Natalie Erin Cornwell, Emily Rae End, Rachel Elizabeth Harris, Kaitlyn Rickert
NEW ALBANY: Eli Abel, Natalie Ang, Kia Black, T’Asia Burrell, Gabriela Calderon, Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin, Joshua Daniel Gould, Cheyenne M. Helton, Mark Hughes, Ryan C. Hurst, Elizabeth L. Hutchison, Gabriel Long, Molly Lynn Lueken, Amanda Manzo, Jasmin Owens, Collin C. Patrick, Hannah Bethany Powell, Cheri Anne Receveur, Tabitha Reed, Andrew J. Roy, Delaney Saalman, Ellis K. Sigafoos, Rebekah Amy Smith, Christopher Shawn Summers, Rebekah Young,
NEW SALISBURY: Sydney L. King, Sadie M. Rothrock,
PALMYRA: Shelby N. Troncin
PEKIN: Hannah Elizabeth Ashby, Tanya L. Cullins, Rebekah Mae Feist, Sierra Marie French, Randall Cole Hoehn, Gabriel Elisha Robinson, Taylor B. Temple
SALEM: Hanna Elaine Bowman, Maddie Grace Bowsman, James Andrew Cooper, Khloe Mull, Randall Robert Pepmeier, Landon M. Suvak, Tyler E. Zink
SCOTTSBURG: Hannah R. Brown, Tim Jerome Bryant, Gabby Dara Buckner, Jaiden Marie Herald
SELLERSBURG: Kylie Anne Campbell, Levi Edward Dailey, Makayla Ann Daniel, Jaclyn L. Emly, Zion M. Emond, Tina Marie Farney, Molly E. Haeseley, Keziah Noelle Jones, Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller, Caleb J. Stultz, Kylee Ann Sumner, Hannah Tate, Ben Owen Wei Tompkins
Dean’s List from the area:
BORDEN: Ethan Michael Bilyk, Brooke Suzanne Chew, Harmony R. Hornback, Yesenia Lee House, Samuel James Moore, Marie Katherine Pearson, Hannah Nicole Ray
CHARLESTOWN: Maria Alvarez, Charlestown, Kimberly Alexandra Bonilla-Escalante, Charlestown, Kaitlyn Faith Burdine, Charlestown, Reagan S. Coots, Charlestown, Heather M. Green, Charlestown, Grahme Bailey Gregory, Charlestown, Zoe Anne Jones, Charlestown, Brady Nicholas Kilner, Charlestown, Camden Rush Latham, Charlestown, Rachel Renee Li, Charlestown, Xiaokun Li, Charlestown, Lucia Denyse Lopez, Charlestown, Kolby A. Mappins, Charlestown, Alyssa M. Miller, Charlestown, Eli Nutter, Charlestown, John David Phipps, Charlestown, Noelia Radke, Charlestown, Jacob Riggs, Charlestown, Emmaly Grace Rose, Charlestown, Sara Elizabeth Rudolph, Charlestown, Clara Sellers, Charlestown, Grace Elizabeth Sellers, Charlestown, Colin Preston Wood, Charlestown, Tyler L. Woodward
CLARKSVILLE: Myah Jade Bagshaw, Maggie June Baird, Benjamin Baker, Amy Catt, Sam Dawson, Justin Der, Brooke Grizzle, Van Harden, Lauren Danielle Harvey, Elizabeth Peyton Hollis, Ashley Denise Jackson, Maggie A. Kime, Ruthie McDonald, Kelli Renee Peace, Noah James Roehrig, Brandon B. Scott, Hannah Nicole Sweet, Anna Wiggins, Muzamel Zai
CORYDON: Callie Jo Baker, Lenzie Coe, Destiny Michelle Flanagan, Tamara Hedden, Kennedy Nicole Heishman, Alexis Shae Hornung, Rayna Alexis Kelley, Haley Nicole Leffler, Kawehilani K. Leffler, Harlee R. Megnin, Nicole Rae Nance, Alexis Camielle Orme, Amelia A. Pauly, Aaron Austin Pearson, Jaden Nicole Wingler, Arin Joseph Wise, Jillian Alizabeth Wise, Kara Page Wright, Marcos Clemente Arrearan
DEPAUW: Maeley Davis, Jessica Nicole Eve Schneider
ELIZABETH: Kalynn Hentrup, Alyssa Beth Pumphrey, Brooklynn Makenzie Smith, Isabella Thompson
FLOYDS KNOBS: Kyler W. Anderson, Azzam Belal Azzam, Stephanie Marie Beaver, Brooke Cline, Luke Steven Daily, Madeline Darst, Makayla N. Denton, Caroline Rose Eckart, Grayson Zoeller Edwards, Collin Christopher Engle, Eden Bryn Gilbert ,Floyds Knobs, Anouk Marie Guilmineau, Jaden Victor Hardesty, Rachel Ellen Hoffmann, Emily Renee Jecker, Kaitlyn L. Klain, Abigail Brooke Lawrence, Taylor D. Lockhart, Elliott Francis Lonnemann, Lola G. Lynch, Kait Elizabeth Marler, Kelsey Jo May, Madison E. Moravec, Kyle Poe, Crystal Sue Sexton, Luke Spine, Alexa Grace Stewart, Drew Thornton, Ethan Thornton, Miranda Taylor Veatch
GEORGETOWN: Alyssa M. Akermon, Kristofer James Beaton, Emily Lynn Butrum, Mikayla Marie Cline, Erin Elisabeth Coulson, Alayna G. Gauntt, Kailey Brooke Haydon, Aubrey Janice Hertle, Annie Isabella Hunchman, Bryce N. Kendall, Skyler Alaine Mavros, Jared Lucas Murray, Trennt L. Overstreet, Hannah Marie Roberts, Olivia Rayne Small, Gracie Vanover, Laura Abbygail Zachow
GREENVILLE: Ellie Boehnlein, Will Patrick Canning, Aidan Charlie Dethy, Noah A. Doranth, Madelynn N. Farris, Luke J. Mccauley, Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee, Brittany Miller, Isabelle R. Mullins, Lexie Kay Pritchett, Jade Renae Schenck, Amy R. Standiford, Victoria L. Trepal, Kyle Wood
HENRYVILLE: Clayton S. Brodfuehrer, Mackenzie L. Cavanaugh, Kevin Hollis, Cameron Elizabeth Kearney, Malorie Anne King, Bekah Anne Konkler, Brandon R. Medlock, Megan Elaine Medlock
JEFFERSONVILLE: Jake Richard Ackley, Meghan Elizabeth Auffrey, Camille Natalia Bayer, Jacob P. Bifone, Haley N. Brightwell, Allana Brock, Jared Keith Cecil, Giscard Ciney, Harlee Dawn Dorman, Emma K. Farnsley, LaCosta Marie Fike, Estefania Nicole Garcia, Jessica Gladin, Caisey Jo Hale, Daniel Kai-Rose Hall, Tyler Zavier Howard, Amanda Hullett, Justin Hurst, Sam Jones, Mark Just, Matthew Kahafer, Thomas Kalonji, Maira Kusherova, Kelsea L. Mauk, Kaylee N. Mayfield, Ethan Andrew Miles, Kenneth Alan Mudd, Lindsey M. Nelson, Marixa Oceguera, Ivy Frances Patterson, Isabella Megan Paul, Makayla Alexis Penny, Michael Quick, Bailey Dawn Ramer, Christopher James Schneider, Isaiah Jacob Simonis, Michael Anthony Sobieski Thomas Swartz, Jeffrey Michael Troub, Joshua Christian Walker-Miller, Joshua Michael Williams, Kristin Elizabeth Winchell, Lenore Wooten, Shui Bing Zheng, Christopher A. Ballew, Kendall G. Kerberg, Josiah Pohl
LANESVILLE: Madison Kathleen Adams, Emma Marie Briscoe, Rachel M. Cain, Matthew H. Geer, Dylan Joseph Hampton, Samuel Johnathan Haney, Tyler Harrison Hickey, Reagan M. Kelley, Maggie Korte, Nathanael L. Mann, Mackenzie Pavey, Drew Evan Wiseman
MARYSVILLE: Shelby Grace Wills
MEMPHIS: Paris K. Brock, Carson Robert Cox, Garrett J. Lane, Natalie A. Lewis, Mack McCutcheon, Matthew Osterhoudt, Kari Lea Standiford, Anna Tomes
NABB: Garrett Julien Bessinger, Meg Everwine
NEW ALBANY: Elisa Abundis Vazquez, Ray Anthony Aponte, Emma C. Arnold, Myranda Claire Atkins, Gavan J. Baker, Alexandra Lebeth Ballew, Jack Kimberly Barger, Hannah M. Beickman, Megan R. Biggerstaff, Brandon C. Bissig, Hannah Marie Bissig, Jacob Michael Bratcher, Sydney Nicole Brewster, Isaac Brimner, Camrynn G. Brown, Harli Michelle Brown, Tanner Scott Burch, Kaylan Marie Caufield, Preston Jackson Chandler, Erica Jane Cook, John Patrick Cooke, Rebekah Cooper, Andrew Wayne Crone, Devan Matthew Davis, Shaina DeMoss, Kaleb Austin Bryant Dill, Jameson Ray Elkin, Meg E. England, Julie E. Faulds, Nathan Miller Faust, Raegan Feuerbacher, Kasmira Lynn Frazier, Katlyn Jewell Gernand Grantz, Zachary Andrew Gutermuth, Amber M. Heiskell, Brianna C. Hodges, Charity Hop, Tamerra Monique Horton, James Huff, Nusra Ayesha Jameel, Morgan Joanna Jenks, Kennedy Paige Johnson, Zoie Faye Jones, Robert Alfred Kemp II, Emma J. Kerr, Chandler Klein, Darian Sue Koch, Ethan Alexander Kruer, Lexi Renee Lancaster, Jessica Lynn Madison, Ian Jay McDermott, Nick Mitchell, Haleigh Monks, Sierra Grace Montgomery, Mariel Hall Nash, Joshua Lee Oberhausen, Dannon Leif Olsen, Clista L. Pappas, Cade Evan Patton, Dee Pavey, Justin Scott Pourteau, Jackson Cade Ragains, Rachel D. Rhodes, Joshua M. Rinzel, Aurora Robinson, Drizzt Robinson, Brandon Michael Romig, Scott T. Schueler, Christian Smiley, Alicia Dawn Smith, Kevin Corydon Smith, Molly Kathleen Sneed, Sydney Madison Stevens, Corey Matthew Summers, Megan J. Swartz, Madison Shea Trueblood, Sarah Nicole VanIsenberg, Katarina Elizabeth Walker, Kade J. Wohlleb, Matthew D. Wood, Megan Nicole Wood, Nathan Charles Wood, Karleen R. Young, Macie Renee Zink
NEW SALISBURY: Alexis Blessinger, Hannah M. Davis
OTISCO: Ryan Parker Haymon, Clayton Louis Rothbauer, Scott Andrew Ulrich
PALMYRA: Corey Lucas Funk, Kimberly Cherise Sanders, Cody David Spencer
PEKIN: Isabell Gaillyn Claywell, Tristan Cole Doane, Morgan Janelle Farris, Hannah Elizabeth Feist, Angela Hampton, Riley Hobson, Marissa A. Murphy, Mercedes Terrell, Shane M. Terrell
SALEM: Mariah Nicole Benham, Kylie Nicole Brown, Chloe Davis, Jennifer Leann Gibson, Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson, Chase Jamison Kemp, Lindsy Kulikowski, Kaiden Alexander Nicholson, Nicholas Fox Noel, Sherene Dawn Sanders, Cora Lynn Saunders, Evan T. Shelby, Nathan William Smith, Lorianne Snelling, Charles Austin Wheeler, Devon Wynn
SCOTTSBURG: Isaiah Matthew Barber, Blake Bischoff, Taylor Jo Hawkins, Audrey M. LaMaster, Blair McKinley Sanders, Alee Spicer, Clayton J. Swift, Danielle Kai Whitehouse
SELLERSBURG: William Kristopher Applegate, Robbie E. Baker, Noah D. Barnes, Tyree B. Blackburn, Bryan Graham Capito, Heather E. Carter, Brandon L. Collier, Victoria L. Cook, Abigail Marie Doherty, Katie Emly, Emma Elizabeth Fletcher, Ella Claire Gilbert, James N. Gilbert, Madison N. Hamilton, December Leigh Hargrove, Logan Hudson, Jordan Michael Johnson, Sokheang Leang, Gannon M. McClain, Elizabeth Skye Minnic, Chase Matthew Murley, Jackson Kyle Neely, Zachary David Nolan, Destiny Ogden, Jennifer Lynn Orr, Myah Monet Peters, Courtney Anne Pierce, Andrew James Posante,Collin Louis Rauck, Hailey Razer, Johnna Renee Reiter, Chloe M. Roberts, Sarah Rose Ruppel, Lauren Catherine Stapp, Rachel Catherine Street, Lane P. Taylor, Eric Troy, Sarah Katherine Tucker, Liliana Velasco, Elizabeth Nicole Williams
