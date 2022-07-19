Ninth annual Barn Lot Antique sale
The Barn Lot Antique Sale will be held Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is a one day pop-up antique sale with about a dozen dealers setting up in an old fashioned barn lot. The location is just off State Road 403 in Sellersburg on Greenleaf Road. There will be great antiques and treasures galore.
Friends of the Library book sale
Find great deals on books at The Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, located at 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
New books will be brought out throughout the sale. Rain date: Saturday, July 30. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks are accepted.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., July 23, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Drive, Clarksville.
Teen Virtual D&D
Teen Virtual D&D will take place on Zoom, July 25, from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) If you have ever thought about playing, now is the time to join. Who knows, the DM might give you a secret or two to spice up the storyline. If you are a new player, register to get a message from the DM with details about the game and what you need to join us. This program is for Grades 6 – 12 and registration is required.
Floyd County Parks Department Summer concerts
Outdoor concert, 7 p.m. at Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Road, New Albany, Saturday, July 23.
NARFE meeting
The New Albany National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet July 27 at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Featured speaker will be Matt Fleenor, Representative for Nomad Ministries in New Albany. He serves the homeless, the addicted, and the mentally challenged throughout local communities. For details please call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President at 812-364-6950.
Recently the NARFE chapter became a sponsor of the Floyd County Children’s Health Fair. NARFE members collected and distributed healthy snacks to the children who attended the fair.
Wine Walk & Shop
The 13th annual Wine Walk & Shop event will take place Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. It’s a fun evening to sample wines and support local businesses in the downtown/Main Street district.
Tickets are on sale at www.JeffMainStreet.org.
Ice Cream Supper
Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Road, Henryville, will sponsor an ice cream supper, Saturday, July 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The menu will include barbeque, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, green beans, slaw and a variety of homemade cakes, pies and ice cream, along with tea and lemonade.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., July 31, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Drive, Clarksville.
