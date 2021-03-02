Family history research
Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past using birth, marriage, and death records. Join Diane Stepro, Genealogy and Local History Librarian, for this Zoom program on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Family researchers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5641.
Meeting URL (copy or type this address in your browser to join the meeting): https://tinyurl.com/beginningfamilyhistory2
Zoom essential oils class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Zoom program for patrons who would like to learn about Essential Oils, 2 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. The class will be about 30 minutes, with about 10 minutes for Q&A.
Presenter, Sarah Lundy, has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness for many years and she helps others discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their pets. She also actively coaches and teaches others in her local community and across the United States.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call (812) 285-8609.
Help ‘wrangle weeds’
It is about time to work in our gardens and get outside and enjoy our parks, therefore, it’s time to wrangle a few invasive plants (aka weeds). And what better way to do that, than in a group, which can make a bigger impact. That is the essence of a Weed Wrangle. A gathering of folks (experts and non-experts) to learn about and remove invasive plants.
Weed Wrangles started a couple of years ago in Nashville, Tennessee. They began as one-day events to help “rescue public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal.” They were a hit and quickly spread to other cities in Tennessee and then other states. Wrangles are now in Indiana, and the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) is hosting one.
The CCHIRP Wrangle will take place Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Charlestown State Park. Those interested will meet at the head of Trail #3, and remove invasives along that trail. The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID and tips on invasive management before beginning.
Volunteers (no experience necessary, all ages welcome). Those interested are asked to RSVP, but last-minute walk-ins are welcome. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring gloves to protect your hands and sturdy boots are recommended. Face masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Bring your own supply of water and snacks. Follow the directional signs at the main gate once you enter the park.
To RSVP or for more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
Collaboration success
Hear how a group of individuals, representing different sectors and 10 counties, collaborated successfully to lure a much sought after Indiana University School of Medicine program.
The Southwest Indiana Internal Medicine Residency program is uniquely designed in collaboration with two partner hospitals and seeks to provide access to much needed primary care for rural communities and underserved populations.
Gerry Dick, creator and host of Inside Indiana Business, will moderate a discussion of the individuals and businesses responsible for creating the collaboration that attracted an internal medicine residency program, 8:30 a.m. Via Zoom, Tuesday, April 13. These distinguished individuals will share how the collaboration was created, how they overcame obstacles, and the strength in collaborative leadership that culminated in the prestigious Indiana University School of Medicine locating an internal residency program in their area.
Follow the link to register for this free event. https://givebutter.com/AlignSI2021
