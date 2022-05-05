Clarksville Library Hosting Virtual Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will be hosting two toddler storytimes at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville, in the month of May. These programs will be held on May 12 and 26 from 10:30 – 11 a.m. This storytime is for children 4 and under and is the perfect blend of learning and fun. Crafts, games, finger painting; anything can happen after the stories are read! Please register for this event. A virtual option is also available on May 12 and 26 from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. via Zoom.
For more information on these or other programs, or to pre-register, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5640.
Let's learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will devote an hour to the Beatles, Friday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location. Shelly Trent and her husband flew to England and visited London and Liverpool, where they enjoyed a ‘magical history tour.” They spent an incredible 10 days visiting the key sites of the four lads of Liverpool, known to the entire planet as the Beatles.
Shelly took numerous photographs on their trip and will be sharing the photos along with tour highlights, including many stories. For those waiting in anticipation for Abbey Road on the River, why not come to the Jeffersonville Library for a prelude to that event?
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8606. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford, Friday, May 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the post home.
Blood Drive
American Red Cross will also sponsor a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 13 in the lower hall of the Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany St. A free tote will be given to donors.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America reunion
The old Army Ammunition Plant, or ICI America in Charlestown, will sponsor a reunion dinner, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville.
For more information call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928- e-mail greenfield9194@yahoo.com. Individuals will be responsible for their meals.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Historical farms sought for rural preservation award
Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau welcome nominations for the 2022 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award. Deadline for nominations is May 13, 2022.
Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13.
Candidate Meet and Greet
Clark County Republican Women will host a Candidate Meet & Greet, 9 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at Parnell Training Center, 301 Lewman Court, Jeffersonville, in the River Ridge Complex.
Speakers will be Chris Garten, Indiana State Senator; Paul Hager, Secretary of State candidate; David Shelton, Secretary of State candidate.
For more information call 502-296-4146.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14.
Greenville Park Open Market
The Greenville Historical Preservation Committee is sponsoring a Craft Fair and Farmers Market at the Greenville Park on Buttontown Road and Highway 150 in Greenville.
To promote "Shop Local" and the "Town of Greenville" the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022. Over 35 vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park has a walking trail, shelter, and play areas for the children.
The proceeds from the "Shop Local" event at the Greenville Park will be used by the HPC Committee for the benefit of promoting Greenville's historical significance.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Learn what essential oils you need to keep in your diaper bag and how to use them safely on your infant or toddler. After the class, when your child gets fussy, has a diaper rash, has tummy issues, can’t sleep, or has some other little emergency, you will be able to use natural solutions confidently to make life easier. (Optional: $5.00 Make & Take)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Backyard Science Day
Backyard Science Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Anyone can make a contribution to better understand the world around us. Join a new special event to explore different science activities to do. Pick a favorite and learn while we learn more too.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, May 14, beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 1.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club will meet at 3 p.m., May 15, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
Silver Creek Cemeterial Association
The Silver Creek Cemeterial Association will be holding its annual meeting on Sunday, May 15, at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the church located on the grounds of the Silver Creek Cemetery on Old Brick Church Road in Sellersburg.There will be a brief business meeting, inspirational message and singing. All members and interested public is invited.
Silver Creek Church, known as the Old Brick Church, was established in 1798. The historic structure is opened annually for this event. The Cemeterial Association maintains the cemetery through donations and sales of burial lots. Donations can be mailed to: P.O. Box 65, Sellersburg, IN 47172.
