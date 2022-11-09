Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
The Wizard of OZ
Clarksville Community Schools’ Black and Golds Theatre Company will present The Wizard of Oz, Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Clarksville High School.
Tickets sold at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for students.
Georgetown Optimist Club
The Georgetown Optimist Club is hosting a community Flea Market, Saturday, Nov 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. We have 30 tables full of items to buy, dog houses, dog crates, toys, Pokeman, Christmas items and yard ornaments, kitchenware, and lots more.
Clarksville Library hosts two Medicare seminars
The Clarksville Library will host Medicare Made Clear on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Nov. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Local licensed agent Larry Isom will inform participants about Medicare plans, processes, enrollment and coverage, especially for those just turning 65 or if you’re already a Medicare beneficiary and could use a refresher.
A few of my favorite things, garden style
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join library staff on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon for a bi-monthly gardening program with Master Gardener Karen Bryant, who owns the business, Bloomin’ For You, which creates and maintains flower gardens.
Bryant is a professional gardener who likes to work smarter, not harder. Through much trial and error, she has found the best and most efficient tools to make her garden jobs — and ours — easier! In today’s class, Bryant will show us which tools she uses for each gardening task.
Since this class is so close to the holidays, it will be a great way to give your friends and family ideas of which tools you would like to have as your own. As a bonus, there will be a drawing for a giveaway of a few very cool tools.
Crocheting classes are back
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget. Of course, you may occasionally still need to fine-tune your skills. Join a group at the Jeffersonville location on Saturdays, Nov. 12 and 26, from noon to 2 p.m. if you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn with them to the class. The last class for 2022 will be on Dec. 10, but there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023.
Essential oil class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Up your baking game with essential oils. Add essential oils to your favorite recipes for an extra wow factor. We will have some recipes for you to take home and sample dishes for you to try! (Optional: $5 Make & Take)
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Nov. 12, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Clarksville Library hosting Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. This program will examine wild and notorious cases of True Crime in the Hoosier State. The speaker will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their own thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adult audiences only.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Nov. 13, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Installation service
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church would like to extend an invitation to the City of Jeffersonville and surrounding areas to attend the installation service of Rev. Michael Moore and family, 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1506 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. There will be a reception immediately following the program at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E. 15th St., Jeffersonville. Please join us in welcoming Rev. Michael Moore to Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville
The Jeffersonville Farmers Market is going into Winter Market mode. This mini market with a reduced number of vendors will offer locally sourced food and craft items at Big Four Station for the next three Saturdays, Nov. 12, 19, 26 before moving indoors on Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Shred event
Jeffersonville First Financial Bank, 3539 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, will host a document shred event Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18 at the bank during normal hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local residents are invited to bring personal paperwork they would like shredded in a secure and confidential manner. Papers that might be destroyed include medical records, cancelled checks, bank/financial statements, documents with SSN or credit card information, legal papers and more.
Document shredding gives consumers peace of mind in knowing their information has been destroyed the correct way and provides a safe way to take care of trash.
Abandonment: A photographic exhibit
Rita Ford Jones will be the featured artist, and her photographic pieces will be on display at the Jeffersonville Library Art Gallery from Monday, Nov. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 31. An opening reception will be Saturday, Nov.19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is invited to attend and meet the artist.
Rita Ford Jones loves to paint in oil and watercolor and draw in pen and ink, but she also loves to take photographs. Her newest exhibit captures the Charlestown Ammunition Plant in all its rawness through a series of pictures depicting the plant in various forms and shapes. Her photos include specks of sunlight; her show is titled “Abandonment!”
Jones is a professional artist who has traveled all over the world and attended many colleges. She earned a Master’s Degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Louisville.
This fantastic photographic exhibit will be available in the second-floor art gallery of the Jeffersonville Library during regular hours of operation.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Teen Science
The Clarksville Library will host “Teen Science and a Snack” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. This month’s program is a mind-blowing take on energy and electricity. Participants will learn how to make interactive wire art and, of course, enjoy a tasty snack. This program is for teens in grades 6 – 12 and requires registration.
Clarksville Library hosting two Book Clubs
The Clarksville Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group will discuss the book “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book “Miss Benson’s Beetle” by Rachel Joyce. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6 – 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize as well.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join then on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Attendees can obtain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in November will be “The Entertainment Trap.” Excessive use of social media can cause impaired social and coping skills, reduced attention, mood, and motivation, and increased depression and addiction.
The second topic discussed will be “Creating Connections and Why Relationships Matter.” The quality of our relationships is the most significant predictor of our happiness. Our relationship happiness is far more important than any business success we might achieve, wealth, status, or even fame.
The Wizard of OZ
Clarksville Community Schools’ Black and Golds Theatre Company will present The Wizard of Oz, Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Clarksville High School.
Tickets sold at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for students
Clarksville Library hosting Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s movie is a sequel 30 years in the making, continuing the story of our favorite naval aviator. Join us for an action-packed two hours of adventure and thrills!
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Jingle Walk
Jingle Walk 2022 in downtown New Albany will be Saturday, Nov. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. VIP ticket holders entry an hour earlier at 1 p.m.
Sample wine from local Indiana wineries at downtown New Albany businesses and enjoy a day of shopping. Check-in begins at the Develop New Albany office at 406 Pearl St., New Albany. Tickets are general admission, $25 and VIP, $30 plus fees. A wine sampling glass and wine bottle bag are given to each participant.
Remembrance Service
Hosparus of Southern Indiana will sponsor a Remembrance Service, Sunday, Nov. 20 to honor and celebrate those community members lost over the past year. The service, to be held at the New Albany office located at 502 Hausfeldt Ln., New Albany, will be conducted by the Hosparus Health Grief Counselors.
The remembrance will include music, a time for reflection and a brief ceremony.
Online registration is preferred at https://bit.ly/2022RememberHSI or call 888-345-8197.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.