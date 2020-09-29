WVC to host wreath making virtual workshop
Plan to spend an hour on Zoom Thursday, Oct. 8, for the upcoming wreath making virtual workshop, hosted by White Violet Center for Eco-Justice (WVC), a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN. The workshop will take place from 7 to 8 p.m.
During the Zoom workshop, WVC garden manager and fiber projects coordinator Candace Minster will guide participants through making their own seasonal wreath out of flowers and other natural materials from the Center’s farm.
“We will use a variety of fresh and dried flowers, seed pods, grasses, and branches gathered and grown at White Violet Center,” Minster said. “Most people should be able to complete a wreath in one to two hours. This would be a fun project to do with a family member or friend.
“It’s rewarding to make your wreaths because you can make it fit your own aesthetics. You can also include little bits from your own garden or yard to make it even more special.”
Minster added the workshop will be WVC’s first Zoom event.
WVC will send out a Zoom link prior to the workshop.
“This will be our first Zoom workshop,” Minster said. “Registrants will follow along as I show photos and demonstrate techniques. Participants can ask questions, just as they would in a regular workshop.
“I will have an assistant who will help me moderate the questions. Also, participants can choose to have their cameras on to show off their work or have me help them with troubleshooting.”
The class will be limited in size and the registration deadline is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5. Cost is $35, which includes all the materials needed to make the wreath. WVC will send out a Zoom link prior to the workshop along with instructions on how and where to pick up the materials.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2930 or emailing wvc@spsmw.org.
Shredding Event
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a fall shredding event, 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10.
A Plus Shredding truck will be located in the parking lot. Old documents, papers as well as hard drives accepted. Minimum donation, $10. CDC guidelines followed.
Theta Iota Chapter of Sellersburg is selling Cookie Dough
Theta Iota Chapter of Sellersburg is a part of Phi Beta Psi Sorority, a National Non-Profit Organization with Cancer Research as its National Project. Because of the Covid 19 Pandemic, the National Convention scheduled for July, 2020 in Wichita, KS was cancelled. Even with most spring chapter fundraisers cancelled in order to comply with the National health mandates, the National Sorority voted to send via USPS, awards totaling $297,318.00 in grants to six research doctors located across the United State, all working on various Cancer Research projects. Recently, Theta Iota Chapter held a yard sale in the parking lot of Superior Print, Inc. in Sellersburg. We wish to thank all who stopped by to support our first fundraising event of the year. Through Oct. 16, members of Theta Iota have Cookie Dough for sale, contact Janet Werle on FB for details.
Jeffersonville Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, curbside order and pick-up only, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at the K of C Hall parking lot, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville.
The menu will include chicken, (white meat, $9, dark meat, $8), green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw.
A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
St. John's Presbyterian Church
St. John's Presbyterian Church, 1307 E. Elm St., New Albany, will be selling apple dumplings from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 and from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, at the church.
The church is offering walk-up orders in the parking lot, drive-thru/curbside orders at the 13th Street entrance and online ordering available by emailing stjohndumplings@gmail.com
New Albany Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
New Albany Knights of Columbus, 809 East Main St., New Albany, fish fry is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9. The drive-thru lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carry-out dinners served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The menu is fish, shrimp, oysters, crab and drinks.
A Fall Fest featuring chicken and dumplings will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. Both events include drive-thru lunch and a sit-down or carryout dinner.
New Albany Masonic Temple
New Albany Masonic Temple will be selling doughnuts through a drive-thru booth, Oct. 10 and 11, starting at 8 a.m. at 805 E. Market St., New Albany.
New Albany VFW
The New Albany VFW Post will be selling chicken and dumplings, Oct, 7 through Oct. 10 from 12 noon to 8 p.m., at 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany.
The post will offer carryout and dining options at the upstairs kitchen, drive-thru in the parking lot, walk-up service in the parking lot and curbside pick-up.
Floyd Central graduate completes Basic Training
Benjamin Baker of Georgetown, IN., a 2019 graduate of Floyd Central High School and on the ROTC exhibition rifle team at Floyd Central, joined the Air Force after graduation. While at Floyd Central he pursued extra credits and graduated a year early.
He recently graduated (BMT) Basic Military Training from Lackland Air Force Base as an (A1C) Airman First Class E-3 because of his ROTC commitment at Floyd Central. Ben also earned the highest award during M-4 rifle qualifications of Expert Rifleman (an actual ribbon awarded). He is now at Pensacola, FL in technical school to learn Aircraft Structural Maintenance. Upon graduation mid Nov 2020 he will return back to Georgetown, IN and will be assigned with the Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing Base in Louisville KY. He will be supporting the C-130 aircraft at the 123rd. Parents Debra and Jon Baker and sisters,Julia and Maddie are extreamly proud of him and can't wait to celebrate his return home this November.
