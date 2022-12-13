Upcoming events events in Clark and Floyd counties:
Saturday
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at the center. The activity will be snow globes.
Kids Christmas party
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor a Kids Christmas party, Saturday, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Wreaths Across America
Indiana DAR Piankeshaw Chapter has joined into a relationship with Wreaths Across America, an organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries in all 50 states and beyond.
The NSDAR Piankeshaw Chapter of New Albany will celebrate freedom by thanking the 7,103 veterans laid to rest at New Albany National Cemetery with the placement of a veteran’s wreath on Saturday.
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0165 to learn more.
Holiday Trolley Hop
Make a holly, jolly day of it in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. Enjoy free trolley rides throughout the historic district that gives you easy access to hop off and do some holiday shopping and dining at local small businesses from Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Live music on the trolley and everyone is encouraged to sing along to their favorite holiday songs.
The trolley will take you by local boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, a candy shop, the ice rink, and more. The entire trolley hop route duration is
Sunday
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Sunday, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Drive, Clarksville.
Community Christmas Song Fest
The Utica Church of Christ, 300 S. Fourth St., Utica, will host a community holiday Christmas song fest, Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary. All churches are invited to participate.
If you are looking for a holiday activity to attend, take a drive to Utica and an enjoy an evening of Christmas music and Christian fellowship.
The event is being organized by Pastor Kenny Gallahar. All welcome.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
DEC. 19
Candy Cane Crafts for kids at Charlestown-Clark County Libraries
Families can join the Charlestown-Clark County Public Libraries to make candy cane ornaments for the season. All supplies will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required - Call 812-256-3337 to register. Dates and times are as follows:
• New Washington Library – Monday, Dec. 19 at 1-2 p.m.
• Borden Library – Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1-2 p.m.
• Charlestown Library –Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.-Noon
• Sellersburg Library – Wednesday Dec. 21 at 2-3 p.m.
• Henryville Library – Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1-2 p.m.
It's an enchanting winter at the library
Both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library are sponsoring a winter of fun, enchantment, and reading. The winter reading program, “An Enchanted Winter Read,” begins on Dec. 19 and will end on Jan. 31. This program is for adults and youth up to 18 years old.
Go to our Beanstack site at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org to sign in to your account, sign up for Winter Reading, and start logging your books. Both youth and adults will complete their quest for reading success by finishing four books. Audiobooks and eBooks count as well as physical books, so be sure to check out what’s available on Hoopla and OverDrive/Libby to find your next read. Readers will receive an enchanted snack after they read four books.
“We are delighted to offer winter reading again this year,” Library Director David Seckman said. “We start winter reading when most schools are on winter break because it is the perfect time for families to relax and curl up with a good book. This year’s winter reading program is extra special because it is happening in conjunction with our participation in the SoIN Big Read program.
"This year we will be reading "Ella Enchanted" by Gail Carson Levine. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the JTPL Friends and Foundation, we can offer free copies of the book for our customers to read and add to their home collection or pass on to a friend. We are also offering several programs and events related to the book. We are hopeful this is the kind of book that the whole community can enjoy and will spark many great conversations as it appeals to different age groups.”
Research shows that kids who don’t engage in reading when they are out of school for a prolonged period, such as winter and summer break, tend to lose some of the academic skills they worked to develop while in school. Many refer to this as “summer slide,” but it also applies to winter breaks. Achievement gaps can form between students who read while out of school and those who don’t. Library winter reading programs offer a fun way for kids to overcome the “winter slide” and keep their reading skills sharp for when they return to school. Reading during the holidays is also an excellent way for adults to relax and unwind.
To learn more about the Winter Reading Club or the SoIN Big Read, call the Jeffersonville Library Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636, Public Services at 285-5630, or the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640.
five senses because there is so much to see, hear, smell, touch, and, of course, taste. During this program, the preschool scientists will learn basic science concepts, have fun, and learn to enjoy the holidays in a whole new way. This program is for ages 3 to 5 and requires registration.
For more information on any of the programs ahead, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Polar Express Party
Journey on the Polar Express for a magical day at the North Pole. Enjoy free snow cones, hot chocolate, an exciting indoor snowball fight, festive crafts, and a visit with Santa Claus. Visit The Floyd County Library on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a Polar Express Party. Eight different train stations will be set up to watch and play with throughout the library.
Guests can also tour the library’s Official White House Ornament Collection, donated by Pat Harrison. This special collection features every White House ornament that has been released by the White House Historical Association since 1981.
The Floyd County Library is located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. All ages are welcome to attend this free event, which is sponsored by RE/MAX Pat Harrison.
Clarksville Library hosting The Littlest Scientist
The Clarksville Library will host The Littlest Scientist on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Join Mrs. Q in Santa's Laboratory! Mrs. Q will lead participants in holiday-based experiments to help little scientists learn about their five senses. December is the perfect time of year to learn about five senses because there is so much to see, hear, smell, touch, and, of course, taste. During this program, the preschool scientists will learn basic science concepts, have fun, and learn to enjoy the holidays in a whole new way. This program is for ages 3 to 5 and requires registration.
For more information on any of the programs ahead, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
