The News and Tribune regularly publishes information about events and people in the area. If you know of additional happenings, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
Jeffersonville Library 1937 Flood
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has completed the digitization and transcription of a series of interviews with survivors of the 1937 Great Ohio River Flood in Jeffersonville. A home video of Jeffersonville in the aftermath of the Flood was also included. A Library Services and Technologies Act Indiana Memory Digitization Grant through the Indiana State Library funded the digitization efforts.
The interviews, originally conducted by library employees and historian Carl Kramer, were recorded around 1984, just before the 50th anniversary of the 1937 Flood. Those interviewed include members of the public, as well as community leaders at the forefront of Jeffersonville’s efforts to recover from the flood.
Full of stories of harrowing escapes from the rising waters, as well as fond remembrances of the cooperation of neighbors, people from surrounding cities, the Red Cross, and the Works Progress Administration, the interviews stand as a testament to human resilience in the face of adversity.
The Flood survivors emphasized over and over the strength, kindness, and cooperation that bore them safely through the disaster.
The project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technologies Act, administered by the Indiana State Library. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 17,500. Its mission is to “advance, support, and empower museums, libraries, and related institutions.” To learn more about the Institute, go to http://imls.gov.
Jeffersonville Township Library Reopening
Beginning Monday, June 15, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, which includes both the main library in Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Branch Library, will reopen to the public for limited “Grab and Go” services with a restricted number of people allowed in the buildings at once. The computer labs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one hour of use. The Makerspace and Indiana Room at the main library will be available by appointment only. Library hours for both locations will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library will continue to provide the services that are already in place. The book drops are open and patrons are encouraged to return items now. The library will continue curbside service, document service, and free Wi-Fi in the parking lots at both locations. Meeting rooms remain closed until further notice.
For more information, go to jefflibrary.org. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Branch Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville.
Charlestown-Clark County Public Library opening dates
The Charlestown and Sellersburg Libraries are open with limited schedule and services. The hours are Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Starting June 15, all five branch locations, (Charlestown, Sellersburg, Borden, Henryville, New Washington) will be open to the public with regular business hours.
To maintain social distancing, fewer computers will be available for public use. Computer use will be by appointment only, so call ahead to schedule. Patrons will have 45 minutes to use the computer at the scheduled time. Tables and chairs will be spaced to allow social distancing.
All puppets, puzzles, and other toys will be unavailable for the time being. Curbside book and document services will still be offered at this time for convenience. The library encourages patrons to enter the library and get what is needed as quickly as possible so others can use the library services safely according to social distancing guidelines. Book returns should continue to be placed in the book drops on the outside of the buildings.
For more information call 812-256-3337.
Summer Book Babies
Children and parents can attend the in-person Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months), and Storyhour (ages 3-5). These programs will be four weeks in July beginning July 6. Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041. Registration for these programs has begun.
Summer Reading Program
Keep the story going all summer at both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library with “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program for youth, from birth through adults. The Summer Reading Club began on June 1 and will end on August 1.
Visit the Beanstack site at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org to sign in to your account, sign up for Summer Reading, and start logging your books. Both youth and adults will complete their quest for reading success by finishing four books and will be entered into the grand prize drawings. Audiobooks and eBooks count as well as physical books, so be sure to check out what’s available on Hoopla and OverDrive/Libby to find your next read. Prizes can be picked up by curbside service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by Grab-and-Go Service. The library will open to the public for Grab-and-Go services on June 15.
The Summer Reading Program will look different this year, said Lori Morgan, Acting Director. “We will not be able to have in-person programs, but we’ve done a lot of reimagining to make things fun and to create opportunities to keep our community reading, learning and connected.”
For dates and times check out the Events Calendar on the library website. Supplies will be provided for many of the virtual programs. Several days in advance of the program, participants should go to the library and pick up the supplies needed to participate in the program from home.
The Cultural Pass is available again this summer for kids ages 0-21, from June 1 – Aug. 8, and this year it’s virtual! That means instead of coming to the library to pick up a physical pass and going to the museum in person, you use Beanstack to go to the museum’s website and do fun activities from home.
To use the Cultural Pass this year, log in to your account on Beanstack at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org and register for the Virtual Cultural Pass challenge. For more information about how to participate this year, go to the website at https://jefflibrary.org. The Cultural Pass program will end on Aug. 8.
To learn more about the Summer Reading Club or the Cultural Pass program at the library, call the main library Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636, Public Services 285-5630, or the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640, or checkout the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
Carnegie Center for Arts Programs
To serve students during distance learning, the Carnegie Center has launched a totally virtual Historian for a Day program with a custom website, videos, art activity, and live interactive storytelling session. Students will learn about the Underground Railroad and discover the story of Lucy Higgs Nichols, a celebrated Civil War nurse who escaped enslavement. Based on our permanent exhibition, Remembered: The Life of Lucy Higgs Nichols, experience is completely free.
Other programs include:
• Pre-K Storytime and Art Adventures with Ms. Eileen
Tuesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. Live Via Zoom!
Each class features one book and one art activity led live by Carnegie Director Ms. Eileen. Projects are best for ages 4 to 6 with accompanying adult. You will need a mobile device, iPad, or computer with audio and microphone capability. Once you’re registered a Zoom link will be sent to your email address.
For more information, go to: http://floydlibrary.org/curbside-service-blog/
Join Carnegie Center for Arts and History discussion
Join Carnegie Center Director, Dr. Eileen Yanoviak, for a discussion live via Zoom about Nineteenth-Century American landscape. In the 1800s, no other nation had the diversity of natural resources and seemingly boundless prospect as the young United States. Artists captured the optimism, awe, and opportunity of the landscape in paintings and popular imagery. This brief survey of American landscape painting of the 1800s will explore the major themes, styles, artists, and problematic histories that document the transformation of the land. This talk will include important regional artists, such as New Albany’s George W. Morrison.
Dr. Eileen Yanoviak is the director of the Carnegie Center for Art and History, a branch of the Floyd County Library. Her expertise is 19th Century American art, with an emphasis in landscape. She is the author and editor of numerous books and essays, including the 2015 collection of essays Formations of Identity: Society, Politics and Landscape. She is on the board of the Southeastern College Art Conference and serves on the Local Arrangement Committee of the Southeastern Museums Conference.
This talk is free, but registration is required: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6766251. For questions, contact info@carnegiecenter.org.
Virtual jazz concert
Join The Carnegie Center with legendary jazz musician Jamey Aebersold and his band for a virtual jazz concert! Relax with some great American music, all from the comfort of your home. In the words of Aebersold, “Jazz is ever new. Never old. Jazz equals freedom.” The concert will be June 15 at noon on YouTubeLive.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Gabe Evens on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass and Jonathan Higgins on drums.
Tune in here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mcxek7x71XM. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
Virtual Adult Oil Painting
Carnegie Center for Arts & History will offer a virtual adult oil painting class, 1 to 2 p.m., June 23. The class, live vis Zoom will be Into the Landscaope with Celia Kelly.
Free, but registration is required. Visit https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6757075.
Roaring Past Your 20s
Carnegie Center for Arts & History will offer a virtual program, Roaring Past Your 20s: On Finding Yourself In Your Own Time and Zora Neale Hurston's Their Eyes Were Watching God. The program will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.
Free, but registration is required. Visit https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6765356. For questions, contact info@carnegiecenter.org
Events in Jeffersonville
The following is where Jeffersonville spring/summer event scheduling stands now, but this is subject to change.
• The Friday night Concerts in Warder Park will begin July 10. All concerts are at 7 p.m.
• The RiverStage first concert of the season will be Saturday, July 4.
• The Independence Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 4.
• The Wine Walk & Shop event is scheduled for Friday, July 17.
• Efforts are underway to reschedule the Chocolate Stroll.
• The Farm to Table Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, subject to the economic state of local restaurants and food availability.
• Abby Road on the River is scheduled for Oct. 8-11 at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville
July 4TH Parade
The Jeffersonville July 4 parade committee is looking for entries for the annual celebration on Saturday morning July 4 in downtown Jeffersonville. Those interested in participating,, please call Jim Ford at 502-939-9392. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Silver Creek Prom
Silver Creek High School senior parents are sponsoring a Junior/Senior Prom (only for Silver Creek students and a guest, student ID is required.) The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at Huber’s Orchard and Winery, 19816 Huber Road, Borden. Tickets are $15 per person.
Silver Creek students who want to attend should go to the Eventbrite link to register and purchase a ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-silver-creek-high-school-junior-senior-prom-tickets-106091548678?ref=eios
This prom is not affiliated with the school. All COVID-19 regulations will be followed.
Jobs for America’s Graduates
JAG Students from Southern Indiana participated with 175 high-school students from across the state to compete in 11 different categories at the 12th annual Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Career Development Conference.
WorkOne Southern Indiana has JAG programs at Jeffersonville High School, New Albany High School, Austin High School, Scottsburg High School, Clarksville High School, and West Washington High School in the Southern Indiana Region.
The Southern Indiana Region had two second place winners, both students at New Albany High School, Cheyenne Erickson, competing in financial literacy and Sam Hunt, cover design.
Tre Muntz on Bradley University Dean’s List
Tre Muntz of Henryville is one of 2,600 students who was named to Bradley University Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Muntz is a Interactive Media Animation major.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, IL. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.
Jacksen Eddy on Freed-Hardeman
Jacksen Eddy of Charlestown, has been named to Freed-Hardeman’s President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Eddy, who is majoring in accounting, is among more than 700 students.
University of Alabama
The University of Alabama has awarded degrees for the spring of 2020.
Among the graduates were Rachael Bickett of Georgetown, who received a Bachelor of Science in Education.
William Hussung of Floyds Knobs, received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Knights of Columbus Chicken Dinner
Jeffersonville Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will hold a grand re-opening curbside order and pick-up only, of its traditional chicken dinner, Friday, June 12, 5 to 8 p.m. The price is $10 for adults.
The menu is chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw.
For more information call 812-283-3134. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
St. Elizabeth Charities to expand assistance
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities will open Marie’s Community Distribution Program to assist families in need on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 305 E. 7th Street, New Albany. Call 812-941-0563 when you arrive to make requests for summer clothing, diapers and baby wipes. Items will be brought to your vehicle curbside. (As always, items are first-come, first-served, as available.)
St. Elizabeth is working on a reopening plan to get Marie’s back to a regular schedule and distribution of items each Tuesday and Thursday beginning on July 7.
Clark's Grant Historical Society
Clark's Grant Historical Society meeting for June 15 is cancalled due to the Corona Virus situation. The library is open, but the group is too large (and many members over 65). Library is not sure yet if we'll be able to meet in July.
Local Graduates Awarded Scholarships
Six local high school graduates have been awarded the Loretta M. Burd Scholarship. The Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program awards one graduating high school senior per Centra Credit Union branch location with a $2,500 scholarship each year..
This year's local recipients are: Stephen Wilson, Our Lady of Providence High School; Abagail Croudep, Jeffersonville High School; Carlie Miller, Our Lady of Providence High School; Chloe Moerer, Henryville High School; Ariel Camm, North Harrison High School; Kaleb Stephens, Stephens' Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.