The News and Tribune regularly publishes information about events and people in the area. If you know of additional happenings, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
July 4th Parade
The Jeffersonville July 4 parade committee is looking for entries for the annual celebration on Saturday morning July 4 in downtown Jeffersonville. Those interested in participating, please call Jim Ford at 502-939-9392. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Charlestown-Clark County Public Library opening dates
The Charlestown and Sellersburg Libraries are open with limited schedule and services. The hours are Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. Starting June 15, all five branch locations, (Charlestown, Sellersburg, Borden, Henryville, New Washington) will be open to the public with regular business hours.
To maintain social distancing, fewer computers will be available for public use. Computer use will be by appointment only, so call ahead to schedule. Patrons will have 45 minutes to use the computer at the scheduled time. Tables and chairs will be spaced to allow social distancing.
All puppets, puzzles, and other toys will be unavailable for the time being. Curbside book and document services will still be offered at this time for convenience. The library encourages patrons to enter the library and get what is needed as quickly as possible so others can use the library services safely according to social distancing guidelines. Book returns should continue to be placed in the book drops on the outside of the buildings.
For more information call 812-256-3337.
Children and parents can attend the in-person Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months), and Storyhour (ages 3-5). These programs will be four weeks in July beginning July 6. Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041. Registration for these programs has begun.
Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products.
Those who give throughout the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Sites in Clark and Floyd counties where donors can give include:
• June 8: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market, Jeffersonville
• June 9: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N Sherwood Ave., Clarksville
• June 10: noon to 4 p.m., Goodwill of Central Southern Indiana, 1329 Applegate Lane, Clarksville,
• June 11: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., One Community Church, 1810 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville
• June 11: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Ln., New Albany
Carnegie Center for Arts Programs
To serve students during distance learning, the Carnegie Center has launched a totally virtual Historian for a Day program with a custom website, videos, art activity, and live interactive storytelling session. Students will learn about the Underground Railroad and discover the story of Lucy Higgs Nichols, a celebrated Civil War nurse who escaped enslavement. Based on our permanent exhibition, Remembered: The Life of Lucy Higgs Nichols, experience is completely free.
Other programs include:
• Pre-K Storytime and Art Adventures with Ms. Eileen
Tuesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. Live Via Zoom!
Each class features one book and one art activity led live by Carnegie Director Ms. Eileen. Projects are best for ages 4 to 6 with accompanying adult. You will need a mobile device, iPad, or computer with audio and microphone capability. Once you’re registered a Zoom link will be sent to your email address.
For more information, go to: http://floydlibrary.org/curbside-service-blog/
Events in Jeffersonville
The following is where Jeffersonville spring/summer event scheduling stands now, but this is subject to change.
• The Friday night Concerts in Warder Park will begin July 10. All concerts are at 7 p.m.
• The RiverStage first concert of the season will be Saturday, July 4.
• The Independence Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 4.
• The Wine Walk & Shop event is scheduled for Friday, July 17.
• Efforts are underway to reschedule the Chocolate Stroll.
• The Farm to Table Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, subject to the economic state of local restaurants and food availability.
• Abby Road on the River is scheduled for Oct. 8-11 at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville
Silver Creek Prom
Silver Creek High School senior parents are sponsoring a Junior/Senior Prom (only for Silver Creek students and a guest, student ID is required.) The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at Huber’s Orchard and Winery, 19816 Huber Road, Borden. Tickets are $15 per person.
Silver Creek students who want to attend should go to the Eventbrite link to register and purchase a ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-silver-creek-high-school-junior-senior-prom-tickets-106091548678?ref=eios
This prom is not affiliated with the school. All COVID-19 regulations will be followed.
Jobs for America's Graduates
JAG Students from Southern Indiana participated with 175 high-school students from across the state to compete in 11 different categories at the 12th annual Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Career Development Conference.
WorkOne Southern Indiana has JAG programs at Jeffersonville High School, New Albany High School, Austin High School, Scottsburg High School, Clarksville High School, and West Washington High School in the Southern Indiana Region.
The Southern Indiana Region had two second place winners, both students at New Albany High School, Cheyenne Erickson, competing in financial literacy and Sam Hunt, cover design.
Dean's List, President's List
Bradley University
Tre Muntz of Henryville is one of 2,600 students who was named to Bradley University Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Muntz is a Interactive Media Animation major.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, IL offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.
Freed-Hardeman University
Jacksen Eddy of Charlestown, has been named to Freed-Hardeman's President's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Eddy, who is majoring in Accounting, is among more than 700 students.
Carnegie Center for Arts and History
Join Carnegie Center Director, Dr. Eileen Yanoviak, for a discussion live via Zoom about Nineteenth-Century American landscape. In the 1800s, no other nation had the diversity of natural resources and seemingly boundless prospect as the young United States. Artists captured the optimism, awe, and opportunity of the landscape in paintings and popular imagery. This brief survey of American landscape painting of the 1800s will explore the major themes, styles, artists, and problematic histories that document the incredible transformation of the land. This talk will include such recognizable names as Thomas Cole and the Hudson River School, as well as important regional artists, such as New Albany's George W. Morrison.
Dr. Eileen Yanoviak is the director of the Carnegie Center for Art and History, a branch of the Floyd County Library. Her expertise is nineteenth-century American art, with an emphasis in landscape. Her 2017 dissertation focused on farmstead imagery and environmental history. She is the author and editor of numerous books and essays, including the 2015 collection of essays Formations of Identity: Society, Politics and Landscape. Her essays have appeared in several scholarly journals and critical art sites including Art Inquiries, Number, and Burnaway.
She is on the board of the Southeastern College Art Conference and serves on the Local Arrangement Committee of the Southeastern Museums Conference. She has been working in museums for twenty years, including the Arkansas Arts Center, KMAC, and Speed Art Museum, and teaching for more than 10 years in higher education, including the University of Louisville and University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
This talk is free, but registration is required: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6766251. For questions, contact info@carnegiecenter.org.
Jazz Concert
Join The Carnegie Center with legendary jazz musician Jamey Aebersold and his band for a virtual jazz concert! Relax with some great American music, all from the comfort of your home. In the words of Aebersold, “Jazz is ever new. Never old. Jazz equals freedom.” The concert will be June 15 at noon on YouTubeLive.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Gabe Evens on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass and Jonathan Higgins on drums.
Tune in here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mcxek7x71XM. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
Jeffersonville Library 1937 Flood
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has completed the digitization and transcription of a series of interviews with survivors of the 1937 Great Ohio River Flood in Jeffersonville. A home video of Jeffersonville in the aftermath of the Flood was also included. A Library Services and Technologies Act (LSTA) Indiana Memory Digitization Grant through the Indiana State Library funded the digitization efforts. The interviews, originally conducted by library employees and historian Carl Kramer, were recorded around 1984, just before the 50th anniversary of the 1937 Flood. Those interviewed include members of the public, as well as community leaders at the forefront of Jeffersonville's efforts to recover from the flood.
Full of stories of harrowing escapes from the rising waters, as well as fond remembrances of the cooperation of neighbors, people from surrounding cities, the Red Cross, and the Works Progress Administration, the interviews stand as a testament to human resilience in the face of adversity. The Flood survivors emphasized over and over the strength, kindness, and cooperation that bore them safely through the disaster. Project Director Diane Stepro and Digitization Technicians Eden Kuhlenschmidt and Jen Weidner were often moved to tears by the dramatic stories of a long-ago Jeffersonville.
Work on the project began in September to convert the original interviews from their outdated, fragile VCR and cassette tape formats into digital files that will preserve the information for future generations. The project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technologies Act, administered by the Indiana State Library. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's 123,000 libraries and 17,500. Its mission is to “advance, support, and empower museums, libraries, and related institutions.” To learn more about the Institute, please visit http://imls.gov.
Knights of Columbus Chicken Dinner
Jeffersonville Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will hold a grand re-opening curbside order and pick-up only, of the traditional chicken dinner, Friday, June 12, 5 to 8 p.m. The price is $10 for adults.
The menu is chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw.
For more information call 812-283-3134. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
