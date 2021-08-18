Carnegie Center for Arts & History programming changes
The Floyd County Library has announced changes at the Carnegie Center for Art & History aimed at broadening community access and inclusivity, including a new staff structure, new hours and new programming.
Leadership at the Carnegie Center will consist of Laura Wilkins as Museum Operations Leader and Julie Leidner as Exhibition Development and Education Leader. Wilkins and Leidner will be stepping up from roles as Engagement and Outreach Coordinator and Museum Educator, respectively.
The Carnegie Center has also hired three new full-time Museum Educators to serve as primary support for public programming including education, exhibitions, tours, events and community outreach initiatives. Those educators are Tierra Deacon, Shamia Gaither and Hannah Gish. Rounding out this team are full-time Safety Officer and visitors services assistant Byron Hoard and Ann Gilly, Assistant Marketing and Website Coordinator for both the Floyd County Library and the Carnegie Center.
The Carnegie Center staff is overseen and supported by Melissa Merida, Director of the Floyd County Library, who has served as acting director of the Carnegie Center for the past year. As a branch of the Library, the Carnegie Center will continue to be under her purview.
As part of a larger effort to increase accessibility and invite new voices, the Carnegie Center will be open from noon to 8 p.m. every Thursday beginning Sept. 2. By extending open hours into the evening once a week, it is hoped that those who are unable to visit during typical working hours will have the opportunity to engage in exhibits and upcoming Thursday night programming.
The inaugural program slated for Thursday evening hours is Art History Illustrated on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Art History Illustrated is a talk series presented on the third Thursday of every month by Associate Professor Brenda Edgar of the Fine Art Department at Jefferson Community and Technical College. The subject of the presentation on Sept. 16 is “The Iconography of Labor”; registration is required and can be found at: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7647167. This series will continue a longstanding commitment to providing fun and informative lecture-style programs to the Carnegie Center community.
The mission, as a branch of the Floyd County Library, is supporting the growth and creativity of an engaged, informed and connected community, and Carnegie Center strives to use those tenets as a basis for creating quality programming for both youth and adults. In addition to new Thursday evening programs, the staff is proud to announce that the Artist-In-Residency will become an annual program. Introduced this year, the Artist-In-Residence program at the Carnegie Center aims to support artists with a workspace, a stipend and mentorship, increasing community access to and engagement with the wide variety of artist voices existing in Southern Indiana.
More about the staff:
This year, 2021, is Laura Wilkins’ 20th year with the Floyd County Library. She served as Director of Education followed by Director of Marketing and Outreach at the Carnegie Center for 14 years, and then spent the past five years at the Floyd County Library as Engagement and Outreach Coordinator. Wilkins has a BA in Art History and French and an MBA from the University of Louisville. She is a native of Bowling Green, KY and has lived in Louisville since 1998.
Julie Leidner served as a Museum Educator at the Carnegie Center for nearly three years. Additionally, Leidner has been an artist and educator in the Louisville region for more than 10 years — as an art teacher at a private high school, designer of children’s programs for regional museums, and mentor for BFA candidates at area fine arts colleges. She received a BFA from the University of Louisville in 2006 and an MFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2010. She founded and curated the experimental exhibition space Sheherazade in Louisville from 2018-2020, and is a recipient of awards from the Kentucky Foundation for Women, LVA, the Community Foundation of Louisville and Great Meadows Foundation.
Tierra Deacon graduated from The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts with a BFA in painting in December 2018. She now resides in Louisville and served as an intern at the Carnegie Center this past summer.
Shamia Gaither graduated from Kentucky College of Art and Design in 2018 and is pursing a master’s degree through an online program at Mason Gross at Rutgers University, where she also taught color theory as a part-time lecturer. She lives in Louisville.
Hanna Gish is a New Albany native who graduated from Indiana University Bloomington in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Social Studies Education. She previously spent seven years teaching middle and high school history.
The Carnegie Center welcomes guests to visit the current exhibition, Hoosier Lifelines: Environmental & Social Change Along the Monon, 1847-2020, an artistic and historical exploration of Indiana’s changing environment along the remains of the historic Monon Railroad. The exhibit is open Monday through Saturday until Oct. 16, 2021. More information can be found on the center website at http://carnegiecenter.org/exhibitions/hoosier-lifelines-environmental-and-social-change-along-the-monon-1847-2020/.
Additional events ahead
• Hoosier Lifelines Curator’s Talk, Tuesday, Aug. 24; 7p.m. to 8 p.m., Carnegie Center Meeting Room
Join the Floyd County Historical Society for a talk with Elizabeth Grennan Browning, Midwestern/Indiana Community History Fellow, Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute and curator of the Hoosier Lifelines exhibit. Visit the Hoosier Lifelines exhibition before the talk from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. No registration required — RSVP to the Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/964434521071252?ref=newsfeed
• Hands-on Art at the Carnegie: Pictorial Handscapes
Friday, Sept. 10, 2021; 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Carnegie Center Meeting Room
• For kids ages K-5th grade
Join us for a hands-on art activity at the Carnegie Center! Explore the Hoosier Lifelines exhibition at the Carnegie through an educator-guided map tour. Then take map-making into your own hands with a fun printmaking activity. Registration is required: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/8180558.
Sellersburg American Legion 9/11 remembrance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 is planning a street dance for the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance celebration, remembering the lives lost, but celebrating those who survived the tragedy. The post is at 204 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
A parade on Saturday morning will be followed by a car show, now in the planning stages. Entry fee for the car show will be $10. Mark your calendar now, bring a chair and be prepared to be entertained all day. The Sons of the Legion will be selling T-shirts to commemorate the day.
The agenda for the day:
• Car show, noon to 4 p.m. with three live bands playing into the evening.
• The New Washington State Bank Fun Bus will be on site from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. handing out free ice cream to all kids.
• Skipping Stone Band, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Willis Tucker Band, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• JukeBox Band, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
A beer and wine garden will be on site and food trucks will provide burgers, barbeque, fried fish and fries.
Diabetes health workshops
Nancy L. Heinrich, M.P.H.. Founder, Growing Healthy Kids, Inc. will teach two health literacy workshops targeting individuals or loved ones with diabetes or pre-diabetes.
Part one of the workshop is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Galena Branch of the Floyd County Library, 6954 Hwy. 150, Galena. The topic will be "Mastering the Basics."
Park two will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Galena Branch Library. Discussion will be "How Plant-Based Eating Can Help Prevent, Manage, and Even Reverse Type 2 Diabetes."
To register call the Galena Branch Library at 812-949-3060 or go to floydlibrary.org and click on "events". Masks required.
Weekend Events
Concert in Warder Park
Concert in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville, will be Friday, Aug. 20, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand. Music will be by The Polkatz German Band. Bring a lawn chair and snacks.
Local Farmers Markets
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m.. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany.
Floyd Knobs
Floyds County Farmers Market located in Floyds Knobs and New Albany has something for everyone.
Join the group Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off of Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119 Or Catch the group at the additional location at the OPTUM Health parking area at 4101 Technology Ave., New Albany, on Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. -6 p.m.
Thursday Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Floyd County Farmers Market at Optum Health parking area 4101 Technology Avenue off of Charlestown Rd., behind Zaxbys, drive-thru Covid Vaccination available courtesy of Floyd County Health Department.
Charlestown
Charlestown Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Sellersburg
Sellersburg Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg.
Full Moon Walk
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a full moon hike, Aug. 21 beginning at 10 p.m. on Trail 2. Gate fee is $7 for in-state and $9 for out of state.
