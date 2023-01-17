Cardinal Ritter Council fish fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany will offer a Friday Fish Fry on Jan. 20. Lunch drive-thru only service is from 11 -1 and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 – 7:30. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund Athletic Programs at area schools. For more information ca;; Call 812-944-0891.
Sacred Heart Open House
Sacred Heart Catholic School, 1842 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville, is hosting an Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m. in preparation for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Sacred Heart Catholic offers 3-year-old preschool through eighth grade for families of all faiths.
Families can meet teachers and staff as well as see the advanced technology practices used and the variety of special area classes offered. Information on tuition assistance will also be available. For more information call 812-283-3123 or email: cbremmer@sacredheartschool.us.
Pre-K, Kindergarten open house
The NAFCS Pre-K and Kindergarten Open House is on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tour the school, meet the teachers, and enjoy a snack in the cafeteria any time during the open house.
Have an incoming kindergarten student? Enroll on the spot to reserve your child’s place! Every elementary school will be open for this event. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Incoming pre-K students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Open house locations are Fairmont, Floyds Knobs, Georgetown, Grant Line, Green Valley, Mt. Tabor, S. Ellen Jones, and Slate Run.
Prosser Open House
Prosser Career Education Center invites prospective students, guardians, alumni and friends to the annual open house, Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at 4202 Charlestown Road, New Albany.
Stop by to learn about the diverse curriculum offerings, take a self-guided tour of the facility, visit class rooms, and speak with instructors and current students.
Greater Clark Kindergarten Open House
Learn more about the kindergarten program at Greater Clark during the upcoming Open House on Jan. 24. With STEM programming, a certified teacher and para-educator team in each classroom, social/emotional and life skills lessons, small reading groups and more, our kindergarten program prepares students to start their educational journey strong.
During our open house, experience school tours, meet the staff, visit a classroom and visit the School Spirit Selfie Station
To help make for smaller groups, schools are asking that:
5-6 p.m. for future students with the last names of A-M.
6-7 pm for future students with the last names of N-Z.
In case of inclement weather, Open House will be on Jan. 25.
Kindergarten is open to all students who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023. Don’t live in our district, no problem, contact your building principal to learn more.
Kindergarten classes are available at the following schools:
Franklin Square Elementary – 605 E Court Ave, Jeffersonville
New Washington Elementary – 224 N Poplar St #9112, New Washington
Northhaven Elementary – 1907 Oakridge Dr, Jeffersonville
Parkwood Elementary – 748 Spicewood Dr., Clarksville
Pleasant Ridge Elementary – 1250 Monroe St., Charlestown
Riverside Elementary – 17 Laurel Dr, Jeffersonville
Thomas Jefferson Elementary – 2710 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville0
Utica Elementary – 210 Maplehurst Dr, Jeffersonville
Wilson Elementary – 2915 Charlestown Pike, Jeffersonville
Kindergarten registration opens in April.
Open to all students who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023
