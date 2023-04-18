Rx Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday
Southern Indiana residents are encouraged to bring unused prescriptions (Rx) and over-the-counter medications for disposal on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Baptist Health Floyd. The drop-off location will be at the front of the Emergency Department door at the hospital. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department will assist hospital personnel in collecting unused medications.
The Indiana State Police Post District 45 in Sellersburg will also accept unused and over-the-counter medications Saturday as part of national take-back day from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The post is at 8014 County Rd 311. Syringes are not accepted.
Former public instruction superintendent speaking Saturday
Jennifer McCormick, the last elected Superintendent of Public Instruction in the state of Indiana, will be the special guest speaker for the Harrison County Democrats’ new quarterly Saturday morning meeting, Donuts with Dems. The public is welcome.
McCormick currently has an exploratory committee open for the governor’s race in 2024. The event will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Harrison County Community Foundation, 1523 Foundation Way, Corydon. The main topic will be the state of public education in Indiana, with additional Q&A time at the end. Harrison County Dems will participate in a nearby outdoor clean-up session, in acknowledgment of Earth Day, immediately following the event. All are welcome to join in.
Home and Garden Show to be in Salem
The 22nd annual Spring Home and Garden Show will be in Salem on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22. The event will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds 4-H and Commercial buildings. Friday hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
It is free and open to the public. All attendees will receive a free tree seedling, while supplies last, courtesy of Vallonia State Nursery. They can choose from White Pine and Red Oak.
Among the displays will be businesses specializing in home decorating, lawn treatment, gardening equipment and supplies, lawn equipment, jewelry, bags and much more.
You can register to win one of several grand prizes. Plus all vendors will have a door prize drawing at each of their booths
All are encouraged to attend and see the latest in ideas for your home and garden, as well as entering to win many great prizes.
Dave Stryker Jazz Trio to perform at Carnegie Center
The Dave Stryker Jazz Trio will perform at the Carnegie Center on Saturday, April 22 from 2 – 4 p.m. in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month. The concert will include selections of Jazz, Blues, Groove, Swing and more. The Dave Styker Jazz Trio consists of Dave Stryker on guitar with Kendall Carter on organ and Jonathan Higgins on drums. The concert will be downstairs in the Jane Barth Anderson Meeting Room at the Carnegie Center for Art & History at 201 E Spring St., New Albany. This concert event is free and open to the public, and registration is appreciated. To learn more and register, go to the events page of the Carnegie website: carnegiecenter.org.
Housing stability clinic to offer navigation services
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to join us from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Men's health class at Jeffersonville library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a bi-monthly program devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo on Saturday, April 29, from 2-3 p.m.
The topic of this class is intentional weight loss, not the kind that may be caused by illness or disease. Losing weight can be difficult, but it is possible when done correctly. Find an approach that works for you, makes you feel good, and keeps you motivated. Keep in mind that because men have testosterone and typically more muscle mass, losing weight can affect them differently than women.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine, and she has been practicing for 21 years in Kentuckiana.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.