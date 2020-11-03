IU Southeast to honor military heroes
IU Southeast will host a Memorial Service on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater at IU Southeast to honor veterans who have served or are now serving our country.
The event will be socially-distanced and drive-in style to help promote a safe atmosphere. Attendees will be able to watch and listen to the program from their vehicles.
The memorial will include a bell-ringing service with veterans from World War II to the present, a Fallen Soldier’s table and a recognition of Purple Heart recipients. The service is free and open to the public.
The keynote speaker is Brigadier General James T. Iacocca, who graduated from Muhlenberg College and was commissioned in the Adjutant General Corps through the Lehigh University ROTC program in 1988. In March 2015, he became the 60th adjutant general of the U.S. Army and executive director of the Military Postal Service Agency. In 2016, he assumed the additional task as the commanding general of the Army Physical Disability Agency. He retired from active duty in 2017.
Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Grenadier Emergency Food Pantry.
Dean’s List Recognition
Hannah Louise Huber, a graduate of Our Lady of Providence High School, Clarksville, has been appointed to the Indiana University Dean’s List for the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering.
Hannah is the daughter of Karen Huber of Sellersburg and Dennis Huber of Starlight. She is also completing her internship with Indiana University this semester.
Our Lady of Providence Honor Rolls
Our Lady of Providence High School is proud to announce the names of the students who have made the honor roll for the first quarter for the 2020-2021 school year.
Principal’s List
Students who earned a grade point average of 4.00, all “A” grades.
GRADE 9: Annika Brooks, Kalena Martin, Erin Popson, Sara Stapp, and Lilly Tappel.
GRADE 10: Taylor Bansbach, Savanna Gohmann, Regan Hinton, Maci Hoskins, Casey Kaelin, James Kemp, Samantha Murphy, Madaleine Reed, Ethan Richards, Emma Scharre, and John Walthers.
GRADE 11: Maxwell Beatty, Mercedes Benjamin, Maddisen Beyl, Craig Bratcher, Kaden Connin, and Hayden Vissing.
GRADE 12: Aaron Burke, W. Grant Dierking, Miranda Harley, Alexandra Hornung, Emma Kaelin, Rose Kempf, Allen Kruer, Dominic LaDuke, Nicolas Pendleton, Anna Purichia, Logan Reisinger, Brooklyn Stocksdale, Sean Wetzel, and Katlyn Wright.
First Honors
Students who earned a grade point average of 3.60-3.99 (no grades below “B”).
GRADE 9: Jackson Beyl, Madyson Blume, Reese Carver, Caroline Castleberry, Emma Chapman, Evan Dickerson, Avery Drury, Emily Drury, Abigail Eisert, Sawyer Elias, Mary C. Furnish, Margaret Gahagen, Claire Gillespie, Quentin Hesse, Jillian Hinton, Ada Kitch, Lucas Kruer, Nina Kruer, Carter Lannan, Mark Millay, Kyle Netter, Anna Rodewig, Charles Scott, Kathleen Simmons, Isabel Sisson, Izabela Smith, Nicole Stratford, Cade Unruh, Reese Upton, Allison Wade, Makenzie Wagner, Sydney Waldron, Brian Wall, and Ashley Zeller.
GRADE 10: Abigail Adams, Grant Borden, Ana Cabezas, Sophia Denison, Lucas French, Isabelle Frey, Logan Hutchins, Nathan Huynh, Nathaniel Julius, Madeline Kaiser, Benjamin Kelly, James Knoll, Alexandra Kraft, James Manning, Avery Miiller, Ella Money, Summer Morgan, Grace Purichia, Brooklyn Stemle, Caeden Uhl, Ella Unruh, Katherine Weber, Lillie Weber, and Brantley Whitlock.
GRADE 11: Sydney Allen, Zachary Applewhite, Alexander Barnett, Dallas Bonnet, Chloe Brown, Rachel Burns, Cade Carver, Samwise Garcia, Autumn Grantz, Ally Gray, Kameron Krininger, Peyton Kruer, Akhil Long, Lauren McCombs, Allison Mercer, Addison Mills, Catherine Pfeiffer, Katelyn Phillips, Sophia Reisert, Alexander Richards, Jake Rodski, Carter Scott, Abigail Shavers, Ella Tichy, Zachary Van Wie, Grant Williams, and Carley Wright.
GRADE 12: Zachary Aurilio, Mary-Katherine Beyl, Reese Bottorff, Samuel Bowles, Jericho Brooks, Lauren Castleberry, Gavin Caswell, Cai Celestin, Lillian Chapman, Gillian Evans, Olivia Fischer, Joshua Gettelfinger, Michael Hamm, Abigail Hanlon, Luke Hesse, Mara Holifield, Nicholas Hooper, Katherine Huff, Elizabeth Isgrigg, Andrew Jones, Kurt Jurgensmeyer, Kieran Kelly, Emily Kemp, Landon Kruer, Carissa Lancaster, Jackson Lorenz, David Newbanks, Monica Nokes, Alexander Rousselle, Lydia Rush, Jacob Russell, Joshua Russell, Jackson Sanders, D. Evan Scott, Sydney Shireman, and Laura Strahm.
Second Honors
Students who earned a grade point average of 3.00-3.59 (no grades below “B”)
GRADE 9: Jasmine Dilworth, Zachary Kaelin, Evan McCombs, Maura McCullum, and Mason McCurdy.
GRADE 10: Jackson Bettler, Caelea Graf, Cody Jackson, and Aidan Singleton.
GRADE 11: Sarah Boehm, Tyler Brogdon, Emily Grigg, Jacob Miller, Tyler Simmons, and David Wade.
GRADE 12: Victor Beeler, Edward Bobkoskie, and Jacob Braswell.
Charlestown Library employees awarded scholarships
Colette Pedersen was selected to receive an Indiana Library Federation Sue Weller Marsh Memorial Scholarship for 2020. The Sue Marsh Weller Memorial Scholarship Fund provides funding for at least one scholarship for applicants entering or now enrolled in an ALA-accredited program of graduate study specializing in children’s librarianship with plans to work with children or youth.
Collette Pederson is pursuing a Master’s in Library Science with an emphasis in Youth Services. She’s always loved books and has a passion for sharing literature with students. Her career goal is to become involved in resourcing teens and promoting quality literature that gives them different perspectives on the world in which they live. In her work at the Charlestown Clark County Public Library, Collette has helped visit local classrooms and connect students with digital access cards. Colette and her family moved to Indiana 14 years ago from Nebraska, where she was a classroom teacher for over 15 years.
Katie Richardson has been selected to receive an Indiana Library Federation Esther Schlundt Memorial Scholarship for 2020. The Esther Schlundt Memorial Scholarship Fund provides scholarships for applicants entering or enrolled in an ALA-accredited graduate degree program in library and information science.
Katie Richardson graduated from Indiana University Southeast with a Bachelor’s Degree in History in 2016. At the age of 19, she worked as a student assistant with the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree, Katie took a job at the Charlestown Clark County Public Library as a Reference Associate. She also works on the library’s digitization projects and in the Indiana Room.
After working in libraries for nearly a decade, Katie decided to obtain her Master’s Degree in Archival Librarianship with a focus on digitization and preservation at IUPUI. Katie has a passion for history and a strong interest in preserving local history and eventually managing the Indiana Room collection in a Clark County library. Outside of work and school, Katie enjoys reading fantasy novels and pursuing her goal of visiting every national park.
