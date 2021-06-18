JHS Alumni Lunch
The Jeffersonville High School alumni lunch will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant in Utica. All JHS Alumni and spouses are invited. For questions, call Peggy Mode Metzger ‘55 at 502-931-0190.
Historic Hoosier Communities
The Floyd County Library will host “Historic Hoosier Communities: Change and Consistency,” a presentation about the variety of people who have lived in the area we call home and the communities they created. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 23 from noon to 1 p.m. in the library’s auditorium, at 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
This presentation, led by Amanda Rumba, who is working toward her doctorate in history from Purdue University, will explore ideas about what the ideal American community should look like. Is it rural, full of self-sufficient, independent family farmers as Thomas Jefferson envisioned? Or should we strive for cosmopolitan, urban, globally connected communities, as Alexander Hamilton suggested?
Here in the Hoosier State, Indiana communities have covered the spectrum. Home to historically unique communities of indigenous peoples, ethnic groups, national enclaves, and experimental communities, Indiana has reflected national trends.
Guests are welcome to offer input during this lively discussion, sharing their thoughts on rural and urban experiences.
Registration is required for this free event. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7916590 or call 812-949-3522.
Safe Place Cookout
The annual Clark County Youth Shelter cookout will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at the Clark County Youth Shelter, 118 E. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville.
For $5 food will include a sandwich, chips, choice of a side, drink and sweet treat.
Limited seating will be offered outside as well as curbside/drive-by ordering and pick-up. All proceeds benefit the Safe Place Program, a community outreach program in Clark and Floyd Counties allowing youth in unsafe situations a means to obtain help quickly.
St. Anthony Food Pantry
St. Anthony of Padua Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville, is sponsoring a Food Pantry available to residents of Clark County.
Parish volunteers from the St. Vincent de Paul Society organize and distribute food from the pantry which is in the parish office in Clarksville. It is funded by the generosity of St. Anthony parishioners.
For an appointment, call Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. and Friday from 9 to 11:40 a.m.. The pantry is open the last Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. At each visit clients must have a photo ID, proof of residency, most recent utility bill and Social Security card for each member of family.
Master Gardener’s Virtual Meeting
The Sunnyside Master Gardener’s Virtual monthly meeting will be July 6 at 6:30 pm. Speaker will be Stephen Brown, co-founder of Native Plants Swap and recently manager of People for Pollinators, installing native plant gardens in schools. Brown will present the benefits of native plants and converting yards into a native plant sanctuary.
Join the meeting by going to www.sunnysidemg.org for the link that will be published closer to the date of the meeting or the Facebook page for more information and gardening tips.
Floyd County Farmers Market
Floyd County Farmers Market will host a special event, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8 at Optum Health Parking area, 4101 Technology Avenue, New Albany.
The special event, “Wheel of Nutrition,” will be conducted by Janet Steffens CED, HHS, Educator at the Purdue Floyd County Extension Office. Stop by to learn about healthy eating and nutrition and don’t forget Market Booths will be open. Free parking available. Contact floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com for more information.
Wofford College Dean’s List
Lillian Ashton Hatton of Georgetown, has been named to the Wofford College Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
University of Alabama Academic List
Five area students were among University of Alabama students who made the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
• Drew Cromwell of Floyds Knobs was named to the President’s List.
• Sydney Palmer of Floyds Knobs was named to the Dean’s List.
• Dylan Walter of Georgetown was named to the Dean’s List.
• Amanda Pasierbowicz of Jeffersonville was named to the President’s List.
• Boyd Carter of Sellersburg was named to the Dean’s List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university and offers nearly 200 degree programs on a student-centered campus.
