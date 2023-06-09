Juneteenth Jubilee at Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College’s Sellersburg campus will host the second annual Juneteenth Jubilee on June 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. in partnership with the Ivy Tech Foundation, Diversity, Equity, and Belonging Committee, Human Services Program, IvyCares Office, and Office of Student Life. These groups are assembling the commemoration of this federally recognized holiday.
Juneteenth aims to celebrate the end of enslavement in the Unitedout States. Despite the Emancipation Proclamation effective in 1863, June 19, 1865, marks the official end of slavery when about 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to announce that enslaved black people in the state were free by executive decree.
Ivy Tech’s commemoration of this holiday includes keynote addresses from Dr. Deonte Hollowell, Director of African American Studies Program at Spaulding University; Eunice Trotter, Executive Director of Black Heritage Program at Indiana Landmark Commission, and Miguel Hampton, founder of F5 enterprises, curator/organizer for Jeffersonville Juneteenth Celebration.
Dinner will be catered by ChefSoul, with desserts provided by Highview Coffee and Ice Cream, and Dope Designs by Nannie. Entertainment provided by Erica Denise Entertainment. Admission is free but tickets are limited. For more information contact Robin Harrington at rharrington12@ivytech.edu or 812-248-4200.
Bingo Night at Shrine Club
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, July 13, 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
The Music & Cuisine of Juneteenth at The Floyd County Library
Celebrate the rich music and cuisine of Juneteenth with a Gospel concert featuring singer Troy Bell on Wednesday, June 14 from noon to 1 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Guests can enjoy a free sampling of classic Soul food from Ashleigh’s Taste of Soul, including greens, sweet potatoes, and barbecue, while supplies last.
All ages are welcome to attend this free event, which will take place in the library’s upper level area. Registration is required. Register online at: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10830971 or call (812) 944-8464.
Advent Christian Church Youth Day
Advent Christian Church, 2129 Shelby St., New Albany, will hold youth groups every Wednesday, June 14 through July 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church.
Youth in grades 1-6 are encouraged to come and enjoy. The afternoon will begin with a devotion, followed by crafts, music and special activities. Snacks will be served.
For more information or to register, call 502-298-4343.
Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital
Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd., New Albany, will sponsor an open house on Wednesday, June 14, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The day will include food trucks, bounce house, prize giveaways and tours of the outpatient therapy facility. All are welcome.
Clarksville Library Hosting Juneteenth Storytime Celebration
The Clarksville Library will host a Juneteenth Storytime Celebration on Wednesday, June 14, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. at its Clarksville location. The group will read the book “All Different Now: Juneteenth, the First day of Freedom” and learn about the history of Juneteenth. Afterward, participants will create their own African djembe drum and enjoy a special treat. Join this fun, family event.
Celebrate Flag Day
The Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate Flag Day on June 14 by placing flags in the Scribner House yard. Many of the flags will bear the names of the ancestors of past and present members.
This year’s Flag Day coincides with the 100th anniversary of the United States Flag Code, which states the Flag “represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.” According to the Smithsonian Institute, a push for the Flag Code began after the Civil War. Union soldiers wanted to ensure respectful treatment of the flag and prevent it from political and commercial exploitation. Most states had enacted anti-desecration rulings, but following World War I, many wanted federal protection.
On June 14, 1923, the American Legion’s Americanism Commission published the Flag Code. It provided specific guidelines for the correct conduct regarding our Flag. The Flag Code is not an enforceable law but sets a patriotic standard for us to follow.
Our nation’s Flag was established on June 14, 1777, by a resolution of the Continental Congress. There have been 27 versions and our current Flag was introduced on July 4, 1960.
“Our Flag is worthy of our respect,” states Piankeshaw Regent Shelly Doss. “It is a source of pride and unity and symbolizes liberty, freedom and love of our country.”
Karaoke Night at Shrine Club
The Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor Karaoke Night, Wednesday, June 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. No cover charge.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Barnes Cemetery meeting
A meeting will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Nabb Presbyterian Church, Nabb. Anyone interested in the upkeep of the Barnes cemetery is welcome to attend.
Learn the action steps to home ownership
The community is invited to the JPAR Aspire First Time Home Buyer Seminar, Thursday, June 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the JPAR Aspire offices at 1829 East Spring Street, Suite 101, New Albany. At this free event, learn the basics of the first-time home-buying process, and various downpayment and loan options and more with JPAR Aspire Real Estate and Republic Bank Mortgage.
Seating is limited, register at https://FirstTimeHomeBuyersSeminar.eventbrite.com
For more information, contact the JPAR Aspire office at 812-725-7878.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is the location for Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, June 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month. Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month’s session offers different perspectives, with opportunities to ask questions and delve deeper. The first topic, The Mind/Body Health Connection, explains the connection between mental and physical health. Participants will learn that how you treat your body affects your mind. The second topic, Mind and Spirit: Lessons on Loss, covers loss, the hardest part of life. Learn how to deal with inevitable loss and the accompanying grief and pain.
Clarksville Library Stortytime
Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, June 16, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 to 36 months to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends while moms and caregivers connect and socialize.
Juneteenth Celebration Weekend
A Juneteenth Festival will be held June 16 and 17 at the NoCo Arts District in downtown Jeffersonville. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days.
Juneteenth Jazz Concert
On Friday, June 16, the Carnegie Center for Art and History will host a free, all-ages Jazz Concert presented by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz quartet from noon to 1:15 p.m. celebrating Juneteenth. The audience will be invited to consider "what is jazz?" and participate in a conversation about how Juneteenth and jazz go hand in hand.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Wade Honey on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass, and Jonathan Higgins on drums. Registration for this event is encouraged, patrons may reserve their seat by going to the events page of the Carnegie Center’s website: carnegiecenter.org.
Cornhole Tournament at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 16 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Outdoor Book Sale
Find incredible deals on books at the Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale. This book sale will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
Discover thousands of fiction books, mysteries, and classics. The Collector's Corner will feature hundreds of unique literary treasures. New books will be brought out throughout the sale.
All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks are accepted. Rain date, Saturday, June 24.
Learn About Medicare
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions!
For more information on these or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library will host a feature film
The Clarksville Library will host a feature film on Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film is about the epic quest of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m.at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road; Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Program Title: “Mary Todd (Lincoln), Henry Clay, and a Pony”
Come join award-winning historian and author, Donna McCreary, as she shares an in-depth look at one of the stories from Mary Lincoln’s childhood. True? Fiction? McCreary will explain the research process that enabled her to answer many questions in her new book, “Mary Lincoln Demystified: Frequently Asked Questions about Abraham’s Wife," which recently won a Superior Achievement Award (Scholarly Book Category) from the Illinois State Historical Society.
Donna has portrayed Mary Lincoln in hundreds of performances and lectures over more than 30 years. Her intimate and devoted research will offer a new and unique portrait of this most tragic First Lady.
The Clark Grant Historical Society can still use some donations for installing the two front doors for the historic Thomas Downs House.
For more information, contact Sue Koetter, president, at 812-294-4080 or 502-386-8885.
