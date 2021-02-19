Girl Scout Cookies are here
All across Kentuckiana cookies are being delivered to local troops eager to get customers their favorite cookies. The line-up includes Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups for $5 a box and Toffee-tastic (gluten free) and S’mores for $6 a box. All proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support programming and troops in our communities. Girls decide how to allocate their portion of the earnings for community projects, leadership opportunities and exciting experiences.
The new National Cookie finder makes it easier for customers to connect with local Girl Scouts. Customers can go to www.girlscoutcookies.org. Then they type in their ZIP code to connect with nearby troops where cookies can be purchased for direct shipment or donation. And through the end of February, shipping is $10 off when 12 or more boxes of cookies are purchased.
The website can also be used to find troops selling at booths nearby. Girl Scouts are keeping girls safe by pivoting from traditional booths at stores to drive-thru booths and other creative options that use social distancing, mask-wearing and contactless payments. Booths will run from Feb. 26-March 21.
Civic Saturday Zoom event
Spirit & Place is hosting Civic Saturday, a ritual that welcomes all who believe in the power of showing up for one another in civic life. It does not aim to replace faith traditions, instead, these gatherings serve as a way to come together as a community and wrestle with moral questions together. The event includes poetry, song, civic readings, and a civic "sermon."
The next event is hosted by the IU School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI and will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, via Zoom. The theme is “Making Meaning.” Civic Saturday is free to the public and those interested in attending can register at https://spiritandplacecivicsaturday.eventbrite.com/
Ohio University Dean's List
Fall semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University includes two local students:
Willard Brumfield from Georgetown in the Scripps College of Communication and Shannon Reel from Borden in the College of Business.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Blackburn College Dean's List
Quentin Parmenter of Otisco, was named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL.
Miami University Dean's List
Inaara Ladha from Floyds Knobs was named to the Dean's list at Miami University for the 2020-21 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic performance.
