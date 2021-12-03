Clark County Museum
Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Merry Vintage Christmas celebration, Thursday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.
Take a look back at how Christmas has been celebrated in America through the decades and how decorations played a role in those celebrations. The event will include displays of vintage lights, trees, ornaments, lighted blow molds and other pre-1982 Christmas decorations.
Participants are invited to bring their favorite Christmas treasures and learn more about their origin with the help of skilled vintage Christmas collectors. The 11:30 a.m. program is bring your own brown bag lunch while the 7 p.m. program will offer simple refreshments.
The programs are free, however donations supporting the museum are always appreciated. For more information call 502-548-0259.
Christmas Concert
A Christmas concert featuring the Jamey Aebersold Quartet will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Scribner House, 101 E. Main St., New Albany. The event is free and open to the public.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Zoom Essential Oils class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Oils of the Bible essential oils class, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. This class is back and with new oils.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Breakfast with Santa
Pancake breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN-64, Georgetown.
Celebrate at Padgett Museum
Celebrate the holiday season at the Padgett Museum, 509 West Market St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last day highlighting the temporary exhibit, New Albany’s White House Department Store. This will also be the last Saturday the museum is open for the holiday season. Admission is free.
Holidays at the Library
The Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor Holidays at the Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. Meet Santa, make fun crafts and enjoy refreshments. See a live reindeer, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and pick up a free gingerbread house kit to take home. The event is free and open to the public.
Derby City Chamber Orchestra
The Floyd County Library and Art Alliance of Southern Indiana will sponsor the Derby City Chamber Orchestra with special guest Sydney Magers, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. The event is free and open to the public.
Treats With Santa
The Vintage Fire Museum will hold its “Treats from Santa” — a family event — at the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Saturday, Dec.11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Take a photo of your child or children with Santa and another of them on a fire truck.
• See a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks.
• Be amazed by the Museum’s full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756!
• Check out the new fire safety exhibits and equipment.
Admission for this event is half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children 3 to 15; children younger than 3 are free.
Go to the website at www.vintagefiremuseum.org or call 812-282-4705 for more information. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Day). Call for a special appointment.
Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting
Compassionate Friends will participate in the Worldwide Candle Lighting, Sunday, Dec. 12 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany. The candle lighting is at 6:15 p.m. in the church sanctuary, followed by a program at 8 p.m. The program will include music and readings, followed by a time of fellowship. Bring a picture of your loved one. Candle and votive cup will be provided.
Taizé Prayer service
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in person or via livestream for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Dec.14. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes. … ”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service takes place on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hour-long service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection. For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
Compassionate Friends
Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
The groups meets the third Thursday of each month at Trinity United Methodist Church and is for those who have lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren too soon.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade. Santa enjoyed coming to town so much last year, he’s decided to make this parade an annual event.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Kids Christmas Party Sellersburg
American Legion Post 302 will sponsor a kids’ Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 18 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at Speed Memorial Church, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
Henryville resident in Emerson stage production
Undergraduate Emerson student Emily Geldermann of Henryville, participated in Emerson Stage’s production of Marie Antoinette, which ran from Nov. 18-21 in the Greene Theater in Boston, MA.
Written by playwright David Adjmi, this revolutionary take on the life and downfall of the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, displays the vapid and ill-fitting earlier days of her monarchy and its deterioration as the revolution brews in her country all while providing the richest insight to one of history’s most potentially misconstrued events.
Geldermann is majoring in Design/Technology and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Emerson Stage is the producing organization within the Emerson College Department of Performing Arts. The next generation of actors, designers, stage managers, technicians, administrators, and educators work alongside distinguished faculty, professional staff, and guest artists to bring skills learned in the classroom to vibrant life on stage.
Managing holiday stress during the pandemic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual program, “Managing Holiday Stress during the Pandemic” with Tracey Taylor, Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The COVID pandemic has impacted society on both a macro and micro level, and it has left many with feelings of unsteadiness and the inability to cope. The holidays carry an added and often greater stress. This workshop will give insight into how people have been impacted, both individually and in their relationships. It will also present techniques to manage these added stresses.
Tracey Taylor is a married mother of three adult children. She earned her undergraduate degree at Indiana University Southeast (IUS). She attends Louisville Seminary, where she is working toward a graduate degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.
Once registered for this event, a zoom link will be sent. For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Let’s learn about fossils
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual program, Let’s Learn about Fossils, presented by Alan Goldstein, Interpretive Naturalist and Park Paleontologist for the Falls of the Ohio State Park. The program will be Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Goldstein will discuss the types of fossils found in this area and what they can tell us about Indiana’s geological story. In addition, Goldstein is working on a fossil display for the library, which will be housed in what is now the Geode display.
Once registered for this event, a zoom link will be sent. For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.