Soccer for Success needs volunteers
Floyd County 4-H is looking for volunteers to participate in the Soccer for Success program. Soccer for Success is an after-school program, offered free to participants and proven to help kids establish healthy habits and develop critical life skills through trained coach-mentors and community engagement. The program promotes physical activity, nutrition and adult mentorship.
All interested individuals must be at least 18 years of age. Volunteers will have free access to high quality training, curriculum for students K-8th grades and support from Purdue Extension Staff. If interested, call the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office at (812) 948-5470. Volunteers can also contact the 4-H Educator, Sam McCollum, at mccolluj@purdue.edu.
Dean's List recognition
Ithaca College student William DeVary from New Albany was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at the New York college.
Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 6,500 students, the college offers more than 100 degree programs in its schools of Business, Communications, Humanities and Sciences, Health Sciences and Human Performance, and Music.
Vegetable growers meeting
The Southeastern Indiana Vegetable Growers Meeting will be virtual this year and will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021. This is an annual educational program with presentations beginning at 6 p.m. The program is for anyone with an interest in producing quality fruits or vegetables.
For over 40 years, vegetable growers from across Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky have attended this event each winter to learn about the latest information regarding the production of fresh vegetables. Growers (including home gardeners) wishing to spend a few hours learning about the latest information in the field of vegetable crop production are encouraged to attend.
Credits will be available for those who hold a Private Pesticide Applicator Certification. To receive credit, a registration form must be filled out and sent in to the Floyd County Extension Office with the $10 fee by noon March 10 and the participant must attend the entire meeting. CCHs also will be given for Category 1 and RT license holders.
Participants are asked to pre-register by noon on March 10 by calling the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or by contacting Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator in Floyd County, by email at gmanders@purdue.edu.
