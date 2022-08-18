FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Wednesday Summer Farmers Market is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at downtown square.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its August meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. (note permanent time change) in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street.
Kelly Carnighan will present the program entitled: “The History of Tennis on Silver Hills.” The sport of tennis was ushered into the city of New Albany when the Silver Hills’ Highland Country Club was established in 1907. Mr. Carnighan is the president of the Silver Hills Historical Society.
The program is free and open to the public.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 10. The current exhibit is highlighting Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.
Teen Science
Clarksville Branch Library will host Teen Science and a Snack on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. School may be back in session but outside it is still summer, so join a fun craft you can enjoy outdoors. Use your imagination to create amazingly unique fairy bells. Each one will be a work of art. Participants will use items from nature, bells, beads, yarn, twine, and other found objects. This program is free but requires registration.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Frankie's General Store and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. Enjoy lunch and catch up with old friends.
Astrology program at Clarksville Library
Clarksville Branch Library will host “What’s Your Sign?,” an astrology program, on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Participants will learn about the basics of Western Astrology, including their sun, moon, and rising signs. The 12 different houses will be discussed and how they influence the birth chart. For the most accurate results bring your exact time and place of birth.
Town Hall address
Learn about the ways Southern Indiana organizations are addressing poverty in the community during the next “A More Perfect Union” Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
This town hall will focus on poverty in the community and will feature a panel of professionals from organizations that serve Southern Indiana. The discussion will highlight factors that contribute to poverty, the realities of poverty in the community, and how local organizations assist those in need.
Community members will have an opportunity to learn about these actions and get to know the organizations and their representatives. A Q&A session with panelists will follow.
This town hall is part of the “A More Perfect Union” series, which is made possible through a grant from the Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call (812) 944-8464.
Sellersburg Celebrates
Sellersburg Celebrates will open Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27, at Silver Creek Township Park, 201 N. Fern St., Sellersburg. Hours are Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
Touch-A-Truck
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its annual Touch-A-Truck event Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. New this year is “Quiet 30” from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a sensory-friendly 30 minutes without flashing lights or loud, disturbing noises to accommodate visitors who may find such things unsettling.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Touch-A-Truck has become an annual summer/fall tradition for the residents of Clarksville. The program has provided kids with the opportunity to observe the cool vehicles on the road. Children will be able to explore vehicles of all kinds and meet the people who help to construct, protect, and serve Clarksville and the surrounding areas at this free event.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown is “Encanto.”
Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Live Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, will sponsor an evening of live music, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Art Near Speed Park
Enjoy shopping from local artists and crafters inside the Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg, (next to Speed Memorial Park). The two-day event will be Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community Yard Sale
The annual Clarksville Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Free to shop, $20 rental fee per booth space, which includes two parking spots at the Little League Park’s parking lot (one spot for your booth and one spot to park your car by your booth). Commercial and food vendors are not permitted. The event will carry on rain or shine. Set-up for vendors begins at 7 a.m. Shoppers are not permitted until 8 a.m.
Outer Fossil Bed Hike
Digging the Past will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville (river level permitting, rugged hike).
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 27, at the center. The theme will be Cactus handprint plant activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Community Music Alliance
Free house concert at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, 7 p. m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, featuring Definitely Pinwheels. All are welcome to attend.
Kids Create at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Kids Create on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month, participants will make their very own fairy bell. The library will provide all the supplies for this unique craft. You just need to bring your imagination. This program is for children in grades K — 5 and requires registration. Youth in grades K — 2 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org/Events Calendar or call the Jeffersonville Main Branch Library at 812-285-5630 or the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults (18-plus) to join the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. For August, the action-packed film follows a Viking prince as he avenges the death of his father.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Donation drive to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims
In response to the flooding that has devastated much of the Eastern Kentucky region in late July/early August 2022, JPAR Aspire Real Estate is sponsoring a Donation Drive to benefit those affected by the floods. The donation drive is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. in the front parking lot of their Kentuckiana JPAR Aspire office at 1829 East Spring Street, New Albany.
Items being collected are: non-perishable foods, water, cleaning supplies( towels/washcloths, rags, disinfectant wipes, brooms, squeegees, etc.), pet food, baby products (baby formula, diapers, etc.), blankets, toiletries (toothpaste/toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper, feminine products.)
Those who make donations will be entered into a drawing to receive a door prize that will be given every hour. Dock’s Seafood Concessions food truck will be on site. If you are unable to attend the Collection Drive on Sunday, Aug. 28, you can stop by the New Albany office location from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 22 - 26 to drop off donations. Call 812-725-7878 to let the office know you are coming.
JPAR Aspire is also collecting monetary donations for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund." Write checks payable to “Kentucky State Treasurer” and (put in memo line:Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund). All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
Serv Safe Food Manager training
ServSafe Food Manager training and exam, taught by ServSafe certified Purdue Extension Educators, will be Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exam following the training at 5 p.m. The location is the Purdue Polytechnic Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, IN, Shine Meeting Room on second floor.
Register online through Cvent: https://cvent.me/kAyXmK. Registration deadline is Aug. 31, 2022.
Fall Book Babies registration
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months), Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 12.
• Fall Book Babies — Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 10 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
• Tot-Time— Charlestown Library, Mondays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.; Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
• Storytime — New Washington Library – Mondays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Sellersburg Library – Tuesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Henryville Library – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Charlestown Library – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Borden Library – Fridays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for for more information or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493; Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041
Historical Home Tour
Develop New Albany and Indiana Landmarks are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 0n Saturday, Sept. 10. The tour will feature 12 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods, including the downtown. Your tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (Corner of Bank and Market streets) where you will pick up your Tour Booklet, prior to 3 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information contact the Develop New Albany office at (812) 941-0018.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and you may even want to enjoy lunch at one of the downtown or uptown New Albany restaurants.
Rauch, Inc. Golf Scramble
Rauch, Inc. 2022 Golf Scramble will be Friday, Sept. 9 at Champions Pointe Golf Club, 1820 Champions Club Ln., Henryville. Registration will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. with tee time at 1 p.m. Dinner to follow.
For more information contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance. org
