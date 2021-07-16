Fill the truck for school
Summer is halfway over, but folks are already thinking about kids going back to school. As children return to in-person classroom settings for the 2021-2022 school year, many of the children in the Clarksville Community Schools lack the resources needed to purchase much-needed backpacks and school supplies.
Earl Book's Carriage Ford, 908 East Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville, is excited to host this year's "Fill-Up-That-Truck Back-to-School Fundraiser" the week of July 19 through Aug. 1. Clarksville Community Schools first day of class is Aug. 5.
The goal of Carriage Ford is to fill up a Ford truck with as many backpacks and school supplies as possible. Each newly purchased backpack can be donated by itself, or if you choose, with any of the following items:
• Glue Sticks
• Scissors
• Markers
• Crayons
• No. 2 Pencils
• Pencil box/bag
• Colored Pencils
• Hand Sanitizer
• Folders
• Paper Towels
• Clorox Wipes
Items can be dropped off at Carriage Ford during normal business hours now through Aug. 1.
Zoom paranormal love stories
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will welcome Mandy the Storyteller on Friday, July 23 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., She will entertain with her repertoire of love stories, which have an added twist or element of the paranormal. Nothing could be better than listening to love stories involving paranormal romance, ghostly lovers and spooky soulmates told by a sixth-generation storyteller.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed.
American Cancer Society fundraiser
The Baptist Health Cancer Center, 2210 Green Valley Road, New Albany, is hosting a giant yard sale Saturday, July 24, to benefit Relay for Life, the annual fundraiser sponsored by the American Cancer Society.
There will be hundreds of items to choose from at the yard sale. The event will be in the parking lot of the Cancer Center from 8 a.m. to noon.
Prices on items will vary. Clothing items, shoes and accessories will be priced from $1-$3; games, DVDs, books and CDs will also be $1-$3 while furniture and sporting goods will cost $10-up.
If something is not marked, make an offer. From 11 a.m. to noon, fill a plastic grocery bag for $5, and items larger than a grocery bag will be half price.
All proceeds will benefit local Relay for Life fundraising efforts.
Back-to-school health fair
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 24 at 201 East 15th St. and in Landsden Park in Jeffersonville.
This Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with health care professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, COVID-19 vaccinations, IHSAA sports physicals, and more.
A free lunch will be provided by the nearby Jeffersonville Community Kitchen at 1611 Spring Street beginning at 11 a.m.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home, courtesy of Dare to Care Food Bank.
Everybody is welcome. For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812.288.6451 extension 2135.
Retired federal employees meeting
The New Albany Chapter of NARFE will meet July 28 at 11:15 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
The speaker will be Ginny Weigleb, founder of The Mustard Seed Thrift on Mission Shop, in Floyds Knobs. The Mustard Seed is a Christian-based non-profit shop that supports adult survivors of sexual, physical and emotional abuse by connecting victims with available resources for counseling and healing.
All active federal employees, retired federal employees and their families are welcome. For details, call Vickie Fessel, chapter president, at 812-364-6950.
Free wedding or vow renewal deadline
The Historic Whistle Stop Event, named after the Duncan Tunnel Train Whistle Stop, will be Sept. 3 through Sept 6 in downtown Georgetown.
In connection with the four-day event, the Georgetown Optimist Club has announced a free wedding or a free vow renewal Sept. 5, 2021 at the Georgetown Optimist Club. If interested in participating in this free marriage/renewal and reception for up to 50 people (venue, cake, food, etc), write a 200-250 word essay explaining why. Entries must be postmarked by July 31, 2021. Mail to Labor Day Event Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 State Rd. 64, Georgetown 47122
For more information, contact John Beams with Destination Georgetown, (502) 418-9651.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.