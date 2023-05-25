Schroyer to update Baptist Floyd construction
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer will give an update on all the new construction projects underway at the hospital, as well as provide information on recent health care legislation passed by the Indiana Legislature, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., May 30, upstairs at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
A $65 million construction project continues to move forward, which will include new operating rooms and surgical waiting area. The ongoing project will wrap up in 2024. The hospital also recently opened its new Level II NICU and the surgical robotics program continues to expand.
The event is open to the public.
Job Fair at Clark Memorial Health
Join the team at Clark Memorial Health for a Job Fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 5-7 p.m. at the new Jeffersonville Commons building located at 2023 Mercy Way in Jeffersonville.
Leaders will be on site for interviews and a facility tour. Seeking Emergency Department registered nurses, radiology technicians, registration representatives and lab technicians for the new location. You can also go to clarkmemorial.org/careers and search free standing to apply online.
Clark County Farm Bureau Scholarships
The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc. has open applications for two $1000 scholarships. Scholarships are available to Clark County seniors and returning college students. The applicants or parents must be members of Clark County Farm Bureau Inc to apply. Deadline to apply is June 15..
For details and an application call 812-256-3348 or email dktrotter1157@gmail.com
Concert at Floyd County Library
Community Music Alliance will sponsor a free concert, noon, June 2, at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Music at the American Legion
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of live music with Willis Tucker Band, 8 to 10 p.n., Friday, June 2, at the Legion Post.
Annual Shredding Event
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church,, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a shredding event, Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot .
A donation of $25 and up is requested.
Fried Chicken Dinner
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the post at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
The cost is $11 per person.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Daryl is a three-time Songwriter of the Year with eight #1 songs and three Song of the Year awards to his credit. Among them is the classic “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All,” the signature song of the southern gospel trio the Booth Brothers. He is from Waverly, Tennessee, and started singing at the age of 15 at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch. He was a member of the Brothers Osborne and The Farm Hands before starting his solo career.
This is event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196. Indian Creek Baptist Church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown.
Summer Food Service Program
The New Albany Floyd County School District will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals will be available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. The meals will be served June 5 through July 21 with site closed June 19 and July 4.
The location is Hazelwood Middle School (Door #8, Beeler Street), 1021 Hazelwood Ave., New Albany. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
All meals must be consumed on site in the cafeteria.
