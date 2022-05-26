FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
The Summer/Fall Farmers Market will open June 4 and continue through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market, June 7 through Oct. 25, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer season will continue through Oct. 1.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, May 28 through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
Coming soon is the outdoor market at 3000 Technology Avenue at Purdue Polytechnic.
OTHER EVENTS
Shark Summer Returns to Newport Aquarium
Newport Aquarium’s popular Shark Summer returns starting today, Friday May 27. All summer, the aquarium is highlighting these important and often misunderstood animals. Visitors are challenged to face their fears and get up-close to dozens of sharks as they learn the important role these animals play in maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems. This year, you can visit the Shark Nursery, featuring real shark eggs from several species. You’ll also have a chance to touch sharks in Shark Central, including the new California horn shark.
In addition to Shark Summer, which runs to Sept. 11, visitors can experience the aquarium’s newest exhibits added this year including the all-new Coral Reef Tunnel and the new baby Orinoco crocodiles, one of the rarest and most endangered reptiles in the world. Capacity is limited so advance tickets are strongly recommended. Go to Newport Aquarium.com for tickets and information.
League of Women Voters schedules films
The League of Women Voters of Indiana is sponsoring a two-film series offering deep insights into voting. These documentaries will be free and shown by Zoom.
The first film, Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook, will be shown on Thursday, June 2 at 7 p.m. Narrated by Jeffrey Wright, the film chronicles how the right to vote is being undercut by barriers.
The guest speaker will be Professor Shruti Rana, Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at IU. It is necessary to register for the film at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqf--hqDouH9VjFHbaBKLfMD1tdTgZAOIj. A confirmation email will be sent to registrants containing a unique link to attend the program.
The second film, Suppressed and Sabotaged: The Fight to Vote, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Sheila Kennedy, Emerita Professor of Law and Public Policy at IUPUI. To register for the second film go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrd-6tqTMiGtwQ_nzBn4xWE2cM3InD_BH. Registrants will receive a confirmation email and link to attend the program.
For more information about voting see: indianavoters.in.gov and www.lwv-bmc.org/voter-service (select “Voter Quick Start”).
Workshop on Inspections for Septic Systems
The 14-Mile Creek Watershed Improvement Project, a part of the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), will host an informational meeting Thursday, June 2, focusing on the importance of having septic system inspections as a part the property transfer process.
The meeting will take place at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown, in the Community Building and will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Kyle Nix, vice-president of the Indiana Onsite Wastewater Professionals Association will be the featured speaker.
David Trotter, Watershed Coordinator with Clark County SWCD, said that many buying homes at this time are “new” homeowners and with the excitement of a first-time home purchase are unaware of the waste treatment system they are also purchasing. “Lenders regularly require a home inspection before finalizing home loans but these rarely include an inspection of the septic system by a qualified professional. The purpose of this meeting is to make the various parties involved in property transfers aware of the importance of septic inspections at the point of sales to avoid unforeseen expenses for the new homeowner.”
Trotter said the reason for the Watershed Improvement Project’s involvement with sponsorship of this project was for an improvement of water quality throughout the region. An open invitation is extended to realtors, builders, lenders, installers and individual homebuyers to attend this informational meeting. People planning to attend should contact the Clark County SWCD at 812-256-2330, ext. 3 or Trotter at david.trotter@in.nacdnet.net so adequate plans can be made or with questions about the program.
Animal Tales at Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring Animal Tales on Friday, June 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Animal Tales is an educational and entertaining program featuring live animals from all over the world, including birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. This is a free family event.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Local author meet and greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring a local author meet and greet on Saturday, June 4, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location with Louisville-based author Daniel Meyer. His new book, “No Bad Ghosts,” was released on May 3, 2022 and is an 80-page children’s book for ages three months to eight years and for those who are eternally young at heart.
Meyer, who is no stranger to the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, made his first appearance at the library upon releasing “True Tales of a Health Inspector.” In 2012, he brought “Gargoyles and Grotesques of the Ohio River Valley” to the library. Several years later and before the pandemic, he honored the library with “Kentucky Haunts.”
After Meyer’s presentation, he will have copies of “No Bad Ghosts” for sale. The cost per book will be $25.00, and it will be autographed by Meyer.
Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party
Animal Protection Association (APA), an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens, invites the public to an afternoon of fun with their newest additions — the 2022 kittens. The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party will be Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the APA Shelter, 702 East 11th Street, Jeffersonville.
The Itty Bitty Kitties are in need of: Breeder’s Edge feline milk replacer (powder); Royal Canin Baby Cat Dry Food; Royal Canin Baby Cat Wet Food; Gift Cards (Petsmart, Wal-Mart, Target.)
Annual Shredding Event
First Trinity Baptist Church, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a shredding event, Saturday, June 4, 9 to 11 a.m. in the church parking lot.
A-Plus Shredding will be on site. Donation starting at $25 minimum.
Monarch Festival
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will jointly sponsor the Monarch Festival 2022. On June 4 from noon to 8 p.m., the annual Monarch Festival and Art Fair will be on the grounds of Mount St Francis, 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mt. St. Francis, IN.
It will be a day filled with live entertainment, butterflies, food, and art.This event is free and open to the public.
Clark Memorial Health Fair and Car Show
Clark Memorial Health 2022 Health Fair and Car Show will be Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville,
Clark Memorial and community partners will offer information and resources for the entire family, including women's, men's and children's health, mental health, wellness and prevention, chronic disease management and healthy lifestyle education.
Screenings will include blood pressure checks, cholesterol and diabetes. A food truck will be on site as well as a Farmers Market. The morning will include lots of giveaways. No appointment necessary but must be at least 18 years old for screenings.
For more information call 812-283-2101 or go to ClarkMemorial.org.
Summer Reading Kick-Off
Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program with a festive kick-off at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. The Day of Wonders will take place on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Explore booths with fun activities, games, crafts, and more. The event will feature a petting zoo, where guests can see llamas up close, plus food trucks, and music for the whole family to enjoy. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.
Children, teens, and adults can sign up for the World of Wonders Summer Reading Program during the event and read books to earn prizes. The Cultural Pass will also be available for youth ages 0-21 years old, providing free admission to over 50 arts & culture attractions, including the Louisville Zoo and Kentucky Science Center. Online registration for the Summer Reading Program and Cultural Pass is available at www.floydlibrary.org
Additional kick-off activities will take place at The Floyd County Library's branches, Galena Digital Library and the Carnegie Center for Art & History.
Get Walk IN’ program
Join a free Purdue Extension email-based Get Walk IN’ program that begins Monday, June 6, 2022. Receive weekly emails with research-based information about the benefits of walking and motivational messages. To participate in this free program send an email to Janet Steffens, Extension Educator, jsteffens@purdue.edu by June 1. Each person who registers will receive a free glow-in-the-dark armband to increase visibility when walking in the evening.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
Give a Plant /Get a Plant
From Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m., until Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m. Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Give a Plant/Get a Plant. The event will be hosted outdoors on the library’s 2nd floor terrace. From the beginning of June until the end of the event, you are invited to drop off excess houseplant starts and garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste. Best of all, you can browse the plants others have dropped off and take some home, with no obligation to bring an item.
While at the library drop by the seed library for a seed packet and check out the garden programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant labels for participants in the plant swap. To find more information on programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Morgan Township School reunion
The graduates and friends of Morgan Township High School will hold their annual alumni dinner on Saturday, June 11. The dinner will be at the Morgan Elementary School cafeteria with the social hour starting at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner will be catered by LaDonna Mitchell owner of Country Cookin' in Salem.
The price of the dinner is $13 per person. For information or reservations, please call committee members Anna Book at 812-364-4252 or Ruth Graeter at 812-967-3196.
Berea College graduate
Ben Leis of Jeffersonville was a 2022 spring graduate of Berea College in Berea, Ky. He received a Bachelor's degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.