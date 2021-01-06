Floyd County 4-H Program needs volunteers
The Floyd County 4-H Program is searching for volunteers to help make the best better. The mission of 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth and adults to work together to create sustainable community change.
This is accomplished within three primary content areas, or mission areas — civic engagement and leadership, healthy living, and science. Programs like Floyd County’s rely on volunteers to carry out missions through clubs and programs that are primarily put on by its active volunteers.
All new volunteers and leaders will receive training to further the values of the 4-H program in Floyd County. The program is looking for volunteers to fill the these positions: Board Members, Adult Leaders, and SPARK Club Volunteers.
Board members meet once a month to discuss how to better fund and maintain the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds. They are also tasked with raising funds to assist the Floyd County 4-H program thrive through scholarships for youth to attend local and statewide programs.
Adult leaders can help club leaders maintain the clubs and run workshops for youth and even create and run their own clubs in their communities. These community leaders can work directly with area youth to teach them using the three mission areas.
SPARK Club Volunteering is perfect for anyone who wants to help but cannot dedicate a lot of time to the program. SPARK Clubs were created to spark an interest with youth in the community to get a foot in the door and attend a 4-H Program. These temporary clubs focus on one topic that a volunteer leads through hands-on activity. Some of the clubs in the past include: Comic Artistry, Caving, 3D Printing, Painting, and many more.
Becoming a Floyd County 4-H Volunteer is free. For more information contact the Purdue Extension Office at 812-948-5470 or send an e-mail to mccolluj@purdue.edu
Blood Drives in Clark and Floyd counties
The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals — especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 — to give blood and help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. More donors are needed now to help hospital patients.
During this critical time, the Red Cross and NFL are thrilled to offer all those who come to donate an opportunity to receive a special thank you this month. Those who donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
In addition, those who give will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by going to RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
Here are the blood donation opportunities ahead:
• Jan. 11, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Georgetown Southern Baptist Church, 8585 State Road 64, Georgetown
• Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., YMCA, 33 State St., New Albany
• Jan. 13, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 West Saint Joe Road, Sellersburg,
• Jan. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Indiana State Police, 8014 County Road 311, Sellersburg
• Jan. 18, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 E Main St., New Albany
• Jan. 18, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive at Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market, Jeffersonville
• Jan. 19, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., One Community Church, 1810 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville
• Jan, 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., RE/MAX FIRST, 2123 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
• Jan. 21, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall. 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• Jan. 22, noon to 5 p.m., Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, 1329 Applegate Lane, Clarksville,
• Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Hill City, 6639 St. Mary’s Road, Floyds Knobs
• Jan. 29, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall. 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• Jan. 29, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Black Diamond, 4911 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville
LEND ME A TENOR at Derby Dinner Playhouse
Derby Dinner Playhouse presents Ken Ludwig’s Broadway sensation, LEND ME A TENOR, through Feb. 14, 2021. For ticket information call 812-288-8281 or visit derbydinner.com.
Max and Saunders are trying to ensure everything goes smoothly on a very important night for the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. But the night quickly turns into a three-ring circus of chaos involving a presumed death, backstage shenanigans, loads of slamming doors and mistaken identities. Max navigates the company through one catastrophe after the next and ultimately, with Saunders help, saves the opera’s big night in grand, farcical fashion. This award-winning, madcap comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter!
LEND ME A TENOR was written by Ken Ludwig and is under the direction of Lee Buckholz. The cast will include J.R. Stuart, Blake Graham, Harli Cooper, Bobby Conte, Jillian Prefach, Zach Perrin, Rachel Elisabeth and Brittany Cox.
All seating is socially distanced and masks are required. This production is recommended for ages 15 and older.
Carnegie Center Arts & History Lunch and Learn
Carnegie Center or Arts and History, New Albany, will sponsor a Zoom Lunch and Learn, noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19. The online art history program will be about George William Morrison (1820-1893), an early Indiana painter whose remarkable career centered in New Albany.
For more information go to www.carnegiecenter.org and www.facebook.com/nacarnegie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.